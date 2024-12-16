Why the UPND is Poised to Win in Kawambwa and Lead Zambia Beyond 2026

The Kawambwa by-election is a significant test for the United Party for National Development (UPND), although its outcome may not predict the 2026 elections. The election underscores the party’s growing acceptance and continued push to deliver sustainable development to Zambians. Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, the UPND’s achievements and vision have positioned it as the leading force for transformation and peace in Zambia.

UPND’s Transformational Achievements

The UPND government has achieved notable milestones that directly impact Zambians’ daily lives, demonstrating its commitment to inclusive growth and long-term development. These achievements include:

Public Service Recruitment: Over 51,000 teachers and health workers have been recruited to address critical gaps in education and healthcare. Recruitment of soldiers has reinforced national security, ensuring a peaceful and stable environment conducive to growth.

By introducing free education up to secondary school, the UPND has eased financial pressures on families and improved access to learning opportunities, particularly for underprivileged communities.

The Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway is a flagship infrastructure project that promises to enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and reduce travel time for Zambians. Other infrastructure projects, including rural road rehabilitation, are improving access to markets and services in underserved areas.

Strategic partnerships, such as the $1.3 billion agreement with First Quantum Minerals, are revitalizing the mining industry, creating jobs, and boosting economic activity.

Significant increases in the CDF allocation have empowered local authorities to implement region-specific projects, fostering grassroots development.

Zambia continues to uphold its reputation as one of Africa's most peaceful nations, with the UPND emphasizing unity and constructive dialogue to resolve political and social challenges.

Zambia continues to uphold its reputation as one of Africa’s most peaceful nations, with the UPND emphasizing unity and constructive dialogue to resolve political and social challenges. Agriculture Development: Enhanced subsidies and irrigation initiatives are driving food security and improving rural livelihoods, with smallholder farmers benefiting from increased support.

The Significance of Kawambwa

While the outcome of the Kawambwa by-election may not directly determine the 2026 elections, it represents a microcosm of the UPND’s expanding footprint in Zambia. Historically, Kawambwa and similar constituencies have leaned toward opposition parties. However, the UPND’s developmental policies and tangible results are resonating with voters, even in regions that once seemed unreachable.

President Hichilema’s Vision Beyond 2026

President Hakainde Hichilema embodies the UPND’s focus on transformative, long-term policies that prioritize the nation over short-term political gains. His leadership has been marked by:

Economic Stabilization: Successful debt renegotiations have restored international confidence, unlocking resources for infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

HH has set a high standard for governance, reducing corruption and ensuring public resources are utilized effectively.

HH has set a high standard for governance, reducing corruption and ensuring public resources are utilized effectively. Visionary Leadership: By prioritizing education, healthcare, and infrastructure, Hichilema has laid the groundwork for sustainable national development that will benefit future generations.

The Opposition’s Challenges

In contrast, Zambia’s opposition parties face significant hurdles:

Fragmentation: The opposition lacks unity and a coherent strategy, weakening its ability to present a viable alternative to the UPND.

Criticism of the UPND has been largely reactionary, with few substantive proposals for addressing Zambia's challenges.

Criticism of the UPND has been largely reactionary, with few substantive proposals for addressing Zambia’s challenges. Nondevelopmental Focus: The opposition has failed to prioritize key sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure in its rhetoric, leaving voters unconvinced of its capacity to govern.

Beyond 2026: Building on Success

The UPND’s policies and programs provide a solid foundation for continued growth and development beyond 2026. Major projects, like the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway and the free education initiative, symbolize the party’s commitment to improving lives and creating opportunities for all Zambians.

Re-electing President Hichilema and the UPND in 2026 would ensure continuity and prevent disruptions to Zambia’s progress. Starting over with new, unproven leadership would risk derailing the gains made over the past few years.

Conclusion: A Future of Hope and Progress

The Kawambwa by-election is not merely a contest for a parliamentary seat; it is a measure of the UPND’s acceptance across Zambia. Under President Hichilema’s steady leadership, the party has achieved remarkable progress, from employing public servants to delivering peace, stability, and infrastructure development.

As Zambians head toward 2026, the UPND offers a compelling case for continued leadership. Its record of achievements, coupled with its long-term vision, makes it the best choice to guide Zambia toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

Ewirn Mwansa,

Blogger on civic rights and responsibilities