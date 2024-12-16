Kamfinsa MP Urges Reforms to Maximize Mining Sector Benefits for Zambia

Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe has called for the introduction of progressive laws in the mining sector to ensure the country derives maximum economic benefits and creates employment opportunities for its youth.

Speaking on the importance of the mining industry, Mr. Kang’ombe emphasized its pivotal role in driving Zambia’s economic growth. He underscored the need for deliberate policies that prioritize the well-being of citizens and guarantee their active participation in the sector’s prosperity.

“The mining sector is central to our economy. However, we need to do more to ensure that the benefits trickle down to the ordinary Zambians. Policies and laws should be tailored to enhance local value addition, job creation, and youth empowerment,” he stated.

The MP also urged a review of the Artisanal Support Fund’s beneficiary selection criteria to foster inclusivity and increase opportunities for young people to participate in artisanal and small-scale mining. He highlighted that greater youth involvement in the sector would not only create employment but also cultivate a new generation of skilled individuals contributing to the industry.

“The youth are key to the future of mining in this country. Revisiting the Artisanal Support Fund’s selection process can open up opportunities for them to take part in this crucial sector, which, in turn, will have a ripple effect on poverty alleviation and skills development,” said Mr. Kang’ombe.

Zambia’s mining industry has long been recognized as the backbone of the national economy, contributing significantly to GDP, foreign exchange earnings, and government revenue. However, the equitable distribution of these benefits has remained a challenge. Calls for reforms like those championed by Mr. Kang’ombe are seen as a step toward addressing disparities and enhancing the sector’s impact on local communities.

The proposed reforms aim to bridge the gap between the country’s vast mineral wealth and the socioeconomic challenges faced by many citizens, particularly in mining regions. By adopting inclusive and forward-looking strategies, stakeholders hope to transform the mining sector into a sustainable engine for national development.

Mr. Kang’ombe’s sentiments resonate with growing calls for policy changes in the mining industry to secure long-term benefits for Zambia while fostering equitable growth and inclusivity.