Inspiring Lessons from Dora Moono Nyambe – The Power of Segmented Audiences in Social Media

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote:

The sudden demise of a young philanthropist, teacher, and role model, Dora Moono Nyambe, shocked the nation but also unveiled crucial issues that offer valuable lessons for all of us.

Dora had an impressive following of 4.1 million people on TikTok, a popular social-media platform. To put this into perspective, the largest Facebook accounts in Zambia—Mwebantu Media, Hakainde Hichilema, and Edgar Lungu—have 2.8 million, 1.8 million, and 1.4 million followers, respectively. Yet, Dora’s TikTok account dwarfed those pages.

Despite her immense following and the tribute messages pouring in from various quarters, many Facebook influencers expressed surprise and ignorance about Dora and her work. They were unaware of the extent of her passion and the significant impact of her charity work on young girls.

Dora’s dedication led her to establish Footprints for Hope, a school for underprivileged children. Through her use of social media, she raised over $450,000 to build the school and support girls in Mkushi District, many of whom were rescued from child marriages. Her work was so impactful, yet she remained unnoticed by traditional donors, corporate CSI programs, and policymakers who typically recognize deserving citizens.

For those of us in the communications space, Dora’s story presents an example of a unique phenomenon arising from what we refer to as “segmented audiences.”

Social Media Audience Segmentation in Dora’s Case

Let’s break down Dora’s case using the different social media platforms:

Facebook: Facebook has become the go-to platform for many Zambians, providing a primary source of information and entertainment. Facebook Lite, a free version offered by mobile networks, is widely accessible and is often the first choice for many. Traditional media also uses Facebook to reach its audience.

Facebook has become the go-to platform for many Zambians, providing a primary source of information and entertainment. Facebook Lite, a free version offered by mobile networks, is widely accessible and is often the first choice for many. Traditional media also uses Facebook to reach its audience. X (Twitter): X is popular among educated professionals, academics, and analytical audiences. It tends to have higher credibility than Facebook, which has been plagued by fake accounts and misinformation.

X is popular among educated professionals, academics, and analytical audiences. It tends to have higher credibility than Facebook, which has been plagued by fake accounts and misinformation. Instagram: Instagram is known for visually captivating posts, usually featuring enhanced photos and short video stories. It is favored by those who share beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content.

Instagram is known for visually captivating posts, usually featuring enhanced photos and short video stories. It is favored by those who share beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. TikTok: TikTok has rapidly gained popularity, especially among Gen Z (ages 18-24), who are drawn to its short video format. While the platform initially gained attention for its music and dance challenges, it now carries diverse content, including serious social issues like Dora’s charity work.

TikTok has rapidly gained popularity, especially among Gen Z (ages 18-24), who are drawn to its short video format. While the platform initially gained attention for its music and dance challenges, it now carries diverse content, including serious social issues like Dora’s charity work. WhatsApp: WhatsApp is an instant messaging app that has become integral to Zambians’ communication. With its group chat functionality and multimedia sharing options, it has become a primary source of information and has influenced mass consumption in Zambia.

WhatsApp is an instant messaging app that has become integral to Zambians’ communication. With its group chat functionality and multimedia sharing options, it has become a primary source of information and has influenced mass consumption in Zambia. Traditional Media Consumers: There exists a group of individuals who rely on traditional media—radio, newspapers, and television—for news and information. They often view social media as unreliable and unprofessional.

There exists a group of individuals who rely on traditional media—radio, newspapers, and television—for news and information. They often view social media as unreliable and unprofessional. Cross-Pollinators: These are individuals who engage across multiple social media platforms and often bring different segments together.

Understanding Audience Segmentation

Audience segmentation can be based on a wide range of factors, including age, gender, location, education, interests, values, and beliefs. It can also be shaped by personality traits, challenges, fears, hopes, and dreams.

To reach a broad audience effectively, one must tailor content to fit the characteristics of each platform while leveraging cross-promotion strategies across channels. This ensures that the message reaches a diverse group, maximizing its impact.

Key Takeaways from Dora Moono Nyambe’s Legacy

Dora’s story reminds us that there are many unsung heroes whose work, although transformative, often goes unnoticed by mainstream audiences. The lesson here is clear: to make a significant impact, we must recognize the segmented audiences that exist across platforms and ensure that our content reaches them in ways that resonate.

Go well, Dora. May God keep your precious soul.