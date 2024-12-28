Zambia’s Development Journey: UPND’s Progress and Opposition’s Deception Exposed

By Clive Habeenzu

Media Specialist-USA

Since the United Party for National Development (UPND) assumed leadership under President Hakainde Hichilema in August 2021, Zambia has been on an impressive trajectory of growth and reform. From economic recovery to social sector development, the administration has shown commitment to uplifting the nation. However, opposition figures seem determined to mislead Zambians, portraying progress as failure and undermining the collective intelligence of upright-thinking citizens.

This article delves into the transformative strides made by the UPND and exposes the opposition’s strategies of deception, underlining why Zambians must not fall for the hollow rhetoric of individuals like Fred M’membe, Sean Tembo, Miles Sampa, and other naysayers. These so-called political “crybabies” continually moan without offering viable solutions or constructive alternatives. It’s time to call them out for what they are: distractors with nothing substantial to contribute to Zambia’s progress.

Economic Reforms: Restoring Zambia’s Stability

When the UPND took over, they inherited a debt-ridden economy. Through astute leadership, the government negotiated a debt restructuring agreement co-chaired by France and China. This landmark deal not only eased Zambia’s debt burden but also restored investor confidence, paving the way for economic stability.

Securing a $1.3 billion package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and concessional loans from the World Bank, the administration prioritized developmental projects. These measures signify the government’s focus on long-term economic health, contrary to the opposition’s baseless claims of financial mismanagement.

Free Education: A Lifeline for Zambia’s Future

One of the UPND’s flagship achievements is the free education program, rolled out in January 2022. This policy has enabled nearly 2.3 million children to access education, a transformative step for Zambia’s human capital development.

Despite this remarkable feat, opposition leaders such as Chishala Kateka and Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) have sought to downplay its significance. Their criticisms fail to acknowledge the undeniable social impact of granting every child the opportunity to learn.

Job Creation: Tackling Unemployment with Vision

The UPND government has achieved what many doubted employing over 50,000 Zambians in critical sectors like education, health, and the military. This is not just about reducing unemployment but also about strengthening public services and investing in Zambia’s future.

While the PF laid the groundwork for infrastructure, it came at exorbitant costs, leaving the treasury unable to employ the very workers these facilities required. Under President Hakainde Hichilema’s astute leadership, the UPND has reversed this trend, prioritizing fiscal discipline and creating sustainable opportunities without burdening the nation with reckless debt.

In contrast, opposition figures like resort to spreading misinformation rather than engaging constructively. This reflects a broader pattern of political slander and unproductive criticism from opposition parties, including the PF, whose track record of debt-laden policies and mismanagement remains a cautionary tale.

UPND’s approach proves that governance is about real results, not optics. By focusing on tangible outcomes like job creation and public service enhancement, the UPND is building a stronger foundation for Zambia’s future, leaving the opposition to rely on hollow rhetoric that underestimates the intelligence of the Zambian people.

Infrastructure Development: UPND’s Transparent and Sustainable Approach

Under the PF, Zambia witnessed infrastructure growth, but much of it was substandard and overpriced, with significant funds allegedly diverted into private pockets. While roads, clinics, and schools were built, many quickly deteriorated, leaving the nation saddled with debt and little to show for it.

The UPND has taken a more strategic approach by utilizing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for key projects like the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway and the Mufulira-Mokambo road. These initiatives focus on enhancing trade, connectivity, and economic growth without burdening the treasury. Every kwacha spent is directed toward sustainable development, not personal enrichment.

President Hakainde Hichilema ensures infrastructure projects align with long-term economic goals and address real needs. This transparency and accountability have earned the trust of international partners like the IMF and World Bank, further bolstering Zambia’s credibility.

Critics dismiss these achievements without offering viable solutions, ignoring PF’s flawed legacy of inflated costs and poor workmanship. The UPND’s prudent management proves that development can be achieved without sacrificing quality or mortgaging Zambia’s future.

Zambians must see beyond the illusions of progress once sold by the PF and recognize the UPND’s focus on creating infrastructure that lasts, uplifts communities, and supports the nation’s prosperity.

Fighting Corruption: UPND’s Unwavering Stance

Under President Hichilema, Zambia has witnessed a crackdown on corruption. Officials implicated in misconduct, including those from the Ministry of Health, have faced dismissal and legal action.

By contrast, during the Patriotic Front (PF) regime under Edgar Lungu, corruption scandals often went unchecked. Yet, opposition leaders like Fred M’membe, instead of supporting accountability, vilify anti-corruption measures, showing contempt for good governance.

Political Tolerance: Restoring Decorum in Public Life

Gone are the days of political violence and cadreism that plagued Zambia under previous administrations. The UPND’s commitment to the rule of law and political tolerance has fostered a stable democratic environment.

Opposition figures, however, exploit the administration’s inclusivity, twisting open dialogue into baseless accusations of authoritarianism.

Climate Change and Agricultural Resilience: Building Hope for Zambia

Zambia faces the harsh realities of climate change, with droughts and erratic rainfall disrupting agriculture and livelihoods. The UPND government has taken decisive steps to tackle these challenges, introducing climate-resilient farming techniques like conservation agriculture and promoting drought-resistant crops. Through an enhanced Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) and crop diversification efforts, farmers are better equipped to adapt to unpredictable weather.

Key partnerships with organizations like the World Food Programme (WFP) have provided critical relief to drought-hit areas, while investments in irrigation infrastructure such as the Kazungula Irrigation Scheme are reducing reliance on rain-fed farming. Plans for more water reservoirs and dams further secure year-round water access.

In addition, the government has prioritized disaster preparedness and early warning systems, ensuring communities can respond to extreme weather effectively. These measures reflect a forward-thinking approach to building a resilient agricultural sector.

While opposition leaders exploit these temporary challenges for political gain, offering no solutions, the UPND continues to deliver sustainable strategies. These efforts not only address current crises but also pave the way for a self-sufficient and prosperous future, ensuring Zambians are empowered to thrive despite the impacts of climate change.

The Opposition’s Strategy: Misleading Zambians

The opposition’s approach is clear: discredit the government at all costs, even if it means insulting the intelligence of Zambians. Through unfounded allegations and deliberate misinformation, they aim to destabilize progress.

Fred M’membe’s inflammatory rhetoric, Sean Tembo’s baseless critiques, and the PF’s attempts to downplay the UPND’s achievements reveal a lack of vision and integrity. These figures underestimate Zambians, treating them as gullible targets for political manipulation. The opposition’s tactics expose them for what they truly are: crybabies who would rather whine than contribute to the nation’s growth.

Edgar Lungu’s Dream of Returning to Power: A Ghost of the Past

While some of these critics like to harp on about the past, let’s not forget Edgar Lungu’s unsavory attempt to cling onto power, with his dream of returning to the presidency. Lungu’s presidency was marked by countless scandals, including unaddressed corruption, political violence, and economic mismanagement. Yet, the opposition, in their desperation, seems to yearn for a return to these dark days.

Lungu has been left off the hook for his actions during his tenure. While the UPND government works hard to clean up the mess left behind by the PF, opposition leaders such as Fred M’membe and others conveniently ignore this fact. They focus on attacking Hichilema while covering up their own party’s failures, failing to acknowledge that it was under their watch that Zambia’s economy and public institutions were severely compromised. The hypocrisy is glaring, yet they try to fool the public into thinking they represent real change. The Zambian people aren’t buying it, and these opposition figures need to face the reality that their day has passed.

Exposing the Opposition’s True Colors

For upright-thinking Zambians, the opposition’s hollow claims should serve as a wake-up call. Leaders like Fred M’membe and Sean Tembo rely on sensationalism, assuming that citizens cannot discern facts from fiction. Their actions are a clear attempt to hoodwink Zambians into believing that a return to corruption and economic chaos is in the country’s best interests.

However, the progress made under the UPND is undeniable. From economic recovery to social transformation, the administration’s achievements speak volumes. The opposition’s actions and attitudes reveal that they have no real agenda to offer the nation except petty political games.

A Call to Vigilance and Progress

Zambia’s journey under the UPND is a testament to resilience and strategic leadership. By supporting the current administration, citizens can ensure the nation’s continued advancement toward prosperity.

Let the opposition’s deception serve as a reminder: Zambians are not fools. Upright citizens must reject hollow rhetoric and celebrate the tangible progress shaping the nation’s future. With Lungu’s presidency in the rearview mirror in fact knocked out of the race by law interpretations that he manipulated to suit his three-term attempt, it’s time to move forward with confidence, leaving behind the empty promises and failed leadership of the past.