Over 7,000 Hectares of Maize Affected in Lusangazi

A prolonged dry spell has severely impacted maize cultivation in Lusangazi District, Eastern Province, with over 7,000 hectares of crops affected. This situation threatens the livelihoods of approximately 7,820 small-scale farmers in the area.

Lusangazi District Agriculture Coordinator, Friday Sikombe, reported that many farmers planted their maize early in the season, but the unexpected drought has caused the crops to wither. He expressed concern that if the dry conditions persist, the district could face significant food shortages.

In response, agricultural authorities are advising farmers to shift to early-maturing and drought-resistant crops, such as sorghum and cassava, to mitigate the adverse effects of the drought. Additionally, farmers are turning to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for maize through community sales initiatives to sustain their food supplies.

The district also recently faced a grasshopper outbreak in Mwanika Camp, affecting 156 hectares of maize fields owned by 57 farmers. Prompt intervention with chemical treatments has contained the pest, but farmers are urged to remain vigilant for any further infestations.

Zambia’s Broader Drought Crisis

The Lusangazi situation mirrors the larger drought crisis sweeping Zambia. The country is enduring its driest agricultural season in over 40 years, with crop losses affecting approximately 1 million hectares of maize.

Drought has also reduced hydroelectric power generation, resulting in load shedding and power deficits of up to 430 megawatts, further compounding the nation’s challenges.

Government and International Response

In response to escalating drought conditions, the Zambian government declared a national disaster in early 2024, targeting 84 severely affected districts with relief measures. This declaration marked the start of a coordinated effort to address both the immediate and long-term impacts of the drought.

In mid-2024, the World Bank approved a $208 million grant to mitigate the social and economic effects of the drought, supporting over 1.6 million households with emergency cash assistance over a one-year period. The IMF also increased Zambia’s financial support from $1.3 billion to $1.7 billion, aimed at stabilizing the economy and addressing drought-related challenges.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has been raising funds to support drought relief across southern Africa, including Zambia, but as of August 2024, only 20% of the $400 million target had been secured. This funding gap limits the capacity to provide adequate food assistance to millions of affected people.

The government has also partnered with the Food Reserve Agency to implement community maize sales initiatives, providing a critical lifeline for households struggling with food shortages due to crop failures. These measures, though impactful, highlight the ongoing need for sustainable agricultural practices and diversification of energy sources to bolster Zambia’s resilience to climate-induced challenges.