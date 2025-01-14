The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations have both dismissed media reports suggesting that Zambia has been blacklisted from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for alleged failure to uphold human rights standards.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that Zambia is not currently a member of the UNHRC and, therefore, cannot be suspended or removed. Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation, Etambuyu Gundersen, explained that Zambia intends to contest for a seat on the Council during the 2026 elections under the African States Region quota for SADC.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Ms. Gundersen emphasized that the UN General Assembly has not adopted any resolution against Zambia. She noted that Zambia was among the inaugural members of the UNHRC, serving from 2006 to 2008, and highlighted that the Council is an intergovernmental body with 47 member states elected by the UN General Assembly to serve three-year terms on a rotational basis.

Ms. Gundersen also criticized the Daily Nation Newspaper for publishing an article claiming Zambia had been sanctioned by the UN for rights violations. She reaffirmed that freedom of expression is a constitutional right but must be exercised responsibly and within the law.

Similarly, the United Nations Information Centre in Lusaka dismissed the allegations as inaccurate and misleading. National Information Officer Mark Maseko stated that Zambia has not sought election to the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 or 2024-2026 terms. He clarified that membership to the Council is determined through elections conducted by the UN General Assembly, based on equitable geographical distribution and transparency.

Mr. Maseko further explained that reports implying Zambia has been blacklisted are unfounded and misleading, adding that such claims create an inaccurate narrative about African countries not currently on the Council.

Meanwhile, Ndola-based democracy advocate Fabian Mutale has called on political players to avoid spreading falsehoods. He urged leaders to act responsibly and refrain from claiming political persecution when the law is enforced.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to advancing human rights and hosting the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, who is expected to visit Zambia on January 19 at the government’s invitation.