President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday held a significant meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, His Excellency Shigeru Ishiba, in a move that reaffirmed the long-standing diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two nations. The meeting highlighted the enduring partnership that has flourished since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1964.

During the discussions, the two leaders reaffirmed two pivotal bilateral agreements signed earlier in the day: a Policy Dialogue Mechanism, aimed at facilitating regular political consultations, and a Bilateral Investment Agreement, designed to promote and protect investments between Zambia and Japan. These agreements are expected to deepen economic and political collaboration, fostering mutual growth and development.

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Zambian people for Japan’s unwavering support in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, and infrastructure development. He emphasized the transformative impact of Japan’s contributions to Zambia’s socio-economic progress.

To further solidify the partnership, both leaders agreed to enhance bilateral policy dialogue, ensuring that the two nations continue to work closely on matters of shared interest.

President Hichilema also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their warm hospitality during his working visit. He reiterated Zambia’s commitment to strengthening the bond between the two countries, which has grown steadily over the decades.

This meeting marks another milestone in the enduring friendship between Zambia and Japan, paving the way for increased collaboration and shared prosperity.