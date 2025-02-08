By Venus N Msyani

On Monday, January 27, 2025, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan, visited Flava FM radio station in Kitwe, Zambia. It was alleged that Zambia Police attempted to prevent her from conducting interviews, a claim initially refuted by both Flava FM management and the Zambia Police.

However, during an interview with Diamond TV, Flava FM proprietor Chishala Chitoshi revealed that two police officers had visited the station two and a half hours before the UN envoy’s arrival. After visiting Flava FM, the police officers proceeded to another station where Irene Khan was scheduled to visit.

“Ok, so here is a clarification and take it from me and obviously from somebody who was present and not from people that are alleging to have contacts, quote and quote, on a ground. Two police officers arrived earlier in the day before the interview with the rapporteur and they came and spoke to my members of staff and queried about the visit from the UN rapporteur. They wanted information basely pertaining to what was going on.

My members of staff gave them the information they required after asking for ID and they said Ok we are having yes; we are having the UN chief coming over and she is coming for interview. After that they did not stay; there was no presence of any police at the radio station. In fact, I am given to understand that they left to go to Radio Chengelo to ask the same questions. I am not sure; you can confirm that,” clarified Chitoshi later on Diamond TV.

The timing of these visits has raised suspicions of interference with the media’s ability to operate freely. The mere presence of law enforcement officers at radio stations, especially before interviews with a high-profile UN envoy, can create an atmosphere of intimidation. This situation is deeply troubling for media freedom and the integrity of journalistic work in Zambia and beyond.

To maintain transparency and avoid any perception of interference, it is essential for authorities to communicate clearly and disclose police visits publicly. The purpose of these visits should be explained to all parties involved, including the media and the UN envoy. This approach would prevent misunderstandings and unwarranted suspicions.

Respecting and adhering to international standards for media freedom is crucial, especially when international observers like Irene Khan are involved. The past two and a half years of the United Party for National Development (UPND) rule have been marked by numerous complaints of human rights violations, prompting the United Nations Human Rights to issue a statement in August last year. Zambia was advised to halt the downward spiral of infringements on fundamental freedoms.

In response, the UPND government invited Irene Khan to assess issues related to freedom of expression and opinion in the country. She arrived in Zambia on January 20, 2025, for this purpose and concluded her visit on January 31. Among Ms. Khan’s main roles was to assess the media environment and ensure that journalists can operate without fear or intimidation. Any action that might undermine this must be thoroughly scrutinized.

If Ms. Khan was not aware of the police visits to the radio stations she was visiting, it could impact the context of her conversations with journalists. Knowing about such visits might have helped her assess whether there was any intimidation or pressure on the media.

To prevent similar issues in the future, measures should be implemented to ensure that international observers are informed about any unusual activities, such as police visits to media outlets, during their missions. Clear guidelines should be established for law enforcement on how to interact with the media during such visits. This would help prevent any perceptions of interference or intimidation.

Above all, there should be a way to ensure that all visits by law enforcement to media outlets are publicly disclosed and the reasons for such visits clearly explained. These steps would contribute to a more transparent and fair assessment of the media environment by international observers, supporting the protection of media freedom.