Copperbelt Energy Corporation chief executive Mutale Mukuka says the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) responded to Zambia’s energy deficit to ensure a stable and reliable power supply for the mining sector—the engine of the country’s economy.

At the Investing in African Mining Indaba in South Africa Mr Mukuka emphasised that the integration and interconnection of the regional power transmission infrastructure within the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) enabled CEC to swiftly activate its contractual arrangements with regional utilities and generators.

He said the CEC was able to support the national energy shortfall, supplying approximately 37 percent of its Copperbelt mining customers from power imports in 2024.

According to the CEC website, Mr Mukuka said this decisive action, along with contributions from other power traders, not only bolstered energy reliability but also positioned Zambia as a key player in the regional energy landscape and emphasised the need for more regional power transmission systems connectivity.

In addition to imports, Mr Mukuka highlighted CEC’s recent investments in renewable energy, with one 60MW solar plants commissioned during the year. The power generated from this plant together with CEC’s other generating plants was redirected to mitigate the energy deficit, further reinforcing Zambia’s energy security.

And First Quantum Minerals (FQM) joined mining industry leaders from around the globe in Cape Town this week to reinforce its commitment to Zambia and support the government’s vision of producing 3 million tonnes of copper a year.

FQM Director of Corporate Affairs John Gladston shared the platform at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in South Africa with Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Paul Kabuswe, Zanaco chief executive Mukwandi Chibesakunda and Copperbelt Energy Corporation chief executive Mutale Mukuka.

The panel was moderated by Beltz Mining managing director Nkandu Beltz.

First Quantum was proud to support government’s goal and position Zambia as a global leader in copper production, said Mr Gladston, who outlined its key initiatives to help government lay a foundation for the country’s mining success.

Once opened later this year, the company’s US$1.25 billion investment in its S3 expansion project at Kansanshi mine in Solwezi is expected to increase ore processing capacity by 25 million tonnes a year, from the current 30 million tonnes, and extend the life of the mine by more than 20 years.

Reliable energy supply will also be vital in achieving the 3 million tonne target, and Mr Gladston outlined a series of energy generation projects and grid stabilisation infrastructure upgrades the company is working on in partnership with ZESCO that will add some 500MW of new renewable generation before the end of the decade.

Such investment, which includes a solar and wind project with TotalEnergies, also complements FQM’s strategy of investing in innovation – including electric trucks and Quantum Electra-Haul, the company’s patented trolley-assist solution – to create fully electric mines.

FQM has also recently supported further exploration in Zambia by handing over to government a high-resolution airborne survey mapping 80,000km of Zambia’s Copperbelt Province that provides critical data to prioritise high-potential exploration areas, helping identify Zambia’s next major copper discoveries and establishing a foundation for new resource development and investment.

“First Quantum Minerals is a growth partner for Zambia’s present and future. We are committed to maintaining this partnership and advocate for government to maintain regulatory regime stability so more large-scale mines like Kansanshi and Trident can come online and contribute to the 3 million tonne goal,” Mr Gladston said.

