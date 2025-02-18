Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Subscribe
Feature PoliticsGeneral News

PF Calls for Urgent Action Against False and Dangerous Social Media Reports

By Lusaka Times Editor
0
290 views

Share

PF Calls for Urgent Action Against False and Dangerous Social Media Reports

The Patriotic Front (PF) has formally written to the Inspector General of Police and the Lusaka Commanding Officer, urging them to investigate and take swift action against what it describes as reckless and dangerous propaganda being peddled by UPND-aligned media outlets.

In a statement from the office of Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Chairperson for Information and Publicity and Member of the Central Committee, the PF warns that the dissemination of false and incendiary reports by Koswe Online Media, Zambia Bulletin, and other rogue online platforms poses a significant threat to national security and Zambia’s diplomatic relations.

According to the letter, these online publications are allegedly operated by members of the State House media team and have been known to spread hate speech, tribal rhetoric, and defamatory content with impunity. The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and other key stakeholders have reportedly advised President Hakainde Hichilema to shut down these platforms, which continue to operate beyond the reach of ZICTA and law enforcement agencies.

The PF particularly raises concern over a recent report circulated by the Zambia Bulletin and UPND Consultant Mark Simuwe, titled “A Secret Plot to Destabilize Zambia.” The article falsely claims that former President Edgar Lungu met with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to secure arms from Russia via Uganda with the aim of inciting war in Zambia.

“This report would have been dismissed as sheer propaganda if it were not being actively promoted by the State House media team and other official UPND agents. Given the gravity of these allegations, we must take this matter seriously,” the letter states.

The PF accuses the UPND government of escalating political persecution against former President Lungu and warns that such fabricated reports not only endanger his reputation but also risk straining diplomatic ties with neighboring countries. The party recalls a recent attempt to vilify Lungu through accusations involving witchcraft, a move that was widely condemned by the Church and notable figures like Hon. Godfridah Sumaili.

Ambassador Mwamba has called upon Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba to act beyond partisan interests and ensure that those responsible for spreading these dangerous falsehoods are arrested, regardless of their positions in government.

“We have seen the Inspector General of Police addressing the nation over minor allegations, yet he remains silent when State House media and UPND propagandists publish content that endangers national security and sours Zambia’s diplomatic relations. If the State has credible intelligence, President Hichilema must address the nation directly, rather than hiding behind rogue publications. If these claims are fabrications, then all those involved must be brought to justice,” Mwamba emphasized.

The PF asserts that Zambia’s stability and security should not be jeopardized by reckless political maneuvers and urges law enforcement agencies to uphold their constitutional mandate without bias.

Read the Full Statement

Below is the full statement from Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, or follow this link:
https://web.facebook.com/share/p/1Fh56SWs8w/

We have formally written to the Inspector General of Police and to the Lusaka Commanding Office to urge them to investigate this criminal behaviour that has potential to plunge the country to war, perpetrated by desperate UPND media.
We know the IG is extremely partisan, but we hope he will rise in recognition and honour of his constitutional office and act on this lawlessness.

Below is our letter that will be delivered today.

FROM THE DESK OF AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA
To; The Inspector General of Police,
To: The Lusaka Commanding Officer,
17th February 2025
RE;IG Arrest the Persons Endangering National Peace and Security
We wish to bring this matter to your attention.
Koswe online Media, Zambia Bulletin and other publications are renowned rogue online newspapers run by members of the State House media, who we have previosuly named here and brought to your attention.
The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and other key stakeholders have advised President Hakainde Hichilema to shut these pages that insult, issue hate and tribal speech and regularly defame his political opponents and critics.
This is because these pages, as demonstrated in the past, cannot be subjected to the rule of law by ZICTA and the Cyber Crimes Unit at the Zambia Police as you officers fear the pages literally belong to President Hakainde Hichilema.
While Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu will stand on an anthill and unleash you the Zambia Police on persons appearing on TikTok, Facebook or on WhatsApp Group, allegedly run by the Opposition or critics of President Hichilema, he is notoriously silent on online pages like Koswe, that commit far worse cyber crimes and hate speech against citizens in Zambia.
Now the State House medua team have run a dangerous but false story that presents real threats to national security and has potential to send the country to war or armed conflict with two or more neighbouring states.
Mark Simuwe, who entitles himself as UPND Consultant and the Zambia Bulletin have written and shared a false and dangerous story titled; “A Secret Plot to Destabilize Zambia”.
In this story dated 17th February 2025 written by a pseudonym “Justine Mooya Samu Lya Moomba”, where the Koswe reporters allege that former President Edgar Lungu met with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Zimbabwean President, Emerson Mnangagwa and planned to obtain arms from Russia and courier it through Uganda to cause war in Zambia”.
This report would have been dismissed with contempt if it was not being peddled and furiously being distributed by State House media and its offical agents such as UPND Consultant, Mark Simuwe.
Because of the State and UPND’s involvement in this story, we must take the matter seriously.
We have witnessed desperate propaganda unleashed to harm former President,Edgar Lungu. But it is increasingly becoming worse.
Recently, they enlisted the Chief Justice to attempt to parade the witchcraft story to national and international media coverage.
We wish to thank the Church and leading voices such as Hon. Godfridah Sumaili who condemned the scheme to subject the country to the glorification of witchcraft.
But a story as published is extremely dangerous as this story is now endangering national security and diplomatic relations that Zambia enjoys with its neighbours.
The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Graphael Musamba must see beyond his usual partisan lenses and interests and go beyond UPND propaganda games and arrest the culprits whatever positions they hold in Government.
We have seen the Inspector General of Police address the nation on allegations about a pregnancy where he sternly warned individuals who were violating or scandalising private citizens.
Now you have a group of persons from State House media and UPND media threatening national security with falsehood and allegations made against other Heads of State in region.
If the State has confidence in the information they have, President Hichilema must not hide behind scoundrel and rogue pages, he must stand and speak against such a ploy boldly and fearlessly, like other Presidents do when their national security is threatened.
But if it is a fabrication, for which it is clearly is, President Hichilema must direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to arrest all those involved in these dangerous games and schemes.

Zambia is far bigger than President Hakainde Hichilema or his lackeys to endanger national security and threaten to destabilise peace and security our people enjoy for decades.

Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba.
Chairperson for Information and Publicity,
Member of the Central Committee,
PATRIOTIC FRONT

Lusaka Times Editor
Lusaka Times Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Article contents

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading