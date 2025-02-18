PF Calls for Urgent Action Against False and Dangerous Social Media Reports

The Patriotic Front (PF) has formally written to the Inspector General of Police and the Lusaka Commanding Officer, urging them to investigate and take swift action against what it describes as reckless and dangerous propaganda being peddled by UPND-aligned media outlets.

In a statement from the office of Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Chairperson for Information and Publicity and Member of the Central Committee, the PF warns that the dissemination of false and incendiary reports by Koswe Online Media, Zambia Bulletin, and other rogue online platforms poses a significant threat to national security and Zambia’s diplomatic relations.

According to the letter, these online publications are allegedly operated by members of the State House media team and have been known to spread hate speech, tribal rhetoric, and defamatory content with impunity. The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and other key stakeholders have reportedly advised President Hakainde Hichilema to shut down these platforms, which continue to operate beyond the reach of ZICTA and law enforcement agencies.

The PF particularly raises concern over a recent report circulated by the Zambia Bulletin and UPND Consultant Mark Simuwe, titled “A Secret Plot to Destabilize Zambia.” The article falsely claims that former President Edgar Lungu met with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to secure arms from Russia via Uganda with the aim of inciting war in Zambia.

“This report would have been dismissed as sheer propaganda if it were not being actively promoted by the State House media team and other official UPND agents. Given the gravity of these allegations, we must take this matter seriously,” the letter states.

The PF accuses the UPND government of escalating political persecution against former President Lungu and warns that such fabricated reports not only endanger his reputation but also risk straining diplomatic ties with neighboring countries. The party recalls a recent attempt to vilify Lungu through accusations involving witchcraft, a move that was widely condemned by the Church and notable figures like Hon. Godfridah Sumaili.

Ambassador Mwamba has called upon Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba to act beyond partisan interests and ensure that those responsible for spreading these dangerous falsehoods are arrested, regardless of their positions in government.

“We have seen the Inspector General of Police addressing the nation over minor allegations, yet he remains silent when State House media and UPND propagandists publish content that endangers national security and sours Zambia’s diplomatic relations. If the State has credible intelligence, President Hichilema must address the nation directly, rather than hiding behind rogue publications. If these claims are fabrications, then all those involved must be brought to justice,” Mwamba emphasized.

The PF asserts that Zambia’s stability and security should not be jeopardized by reckless political maneuvers and urges law enforcement agencies to uphold their constitutional mandate without bias.

Below is the full statement from Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

