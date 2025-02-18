Emmanuel Mwamba, ECL’s Political Rhetoric Cannot Manipulate Russia, DRC, and Zimbabwe



By Mark Simuuwe

Emmanuel Mwamba’s repeated attempts to manufacture diplomatic tension between Zambia and other nations are nothing new. His writings are often crafted with reckless precision, aiming to create the illusion of discord between Zambia and its international allies, all in pursuit of political rhetoric.

In his latest write-up, Mwamba raises a misplaced alarm regarding Edgar Lungu’s desperate visits to countries that are far ahead of his political maneuvering. However, the reality is that any nation that hosts Lungu is fully aware of his intentions and political appetite. These countries remain politically astute and will not be swayed by such tactics.

The failure of the so-called “Plan B” group to secure domestic political traction has led them to seek international attention, turning to diplomatic theatrics as a last resort. This, unfortunately, only serves as an international embarrassment. Many of those involved in these political antics have faced legal scrutiny in Zambia, with some frequently appearing before the courts. They seem to assume that the countries they visit are unaware of the Patriotic Front’s (PF) past, including allegations of corruption, extrajudicial actions, suppression of the media, and divisive governance.

Russia, for instance, has been a steadfast and reasonable ally to Zambia for decades, consistently maintaining neutrality in Zambia’s political affairs. President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people deserve recognition for their continued support, including offering thousands of scholarships to Zambian students, despite limited direct benefits from Zambia in return. Russia remains a true and reliable friend. It is therefore imperative that the PF refrains from dragging Russia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Zimbabwe into their domestic political games.

Emmanuel Mwamba, in particular, should recognize that he is not a forensic investigator capable of dismissing reports published by Zambian citizens such as Justin Mooya. Instead of attempting to discredit Mooya’s claims, Mwamba would be better served engaging directly with him to verify the source of the information, rather than unnecessarily implicating State House. His consistent attempts to entangle State House in unrelated matters only expose his ongoing political mischief.

Furthermore, Mwamba must cease his attempts to manipulate the Inspector General of Police with politically motivated narratives. Zambian politics should remain civil, free from malice and propaganda. The government continues to maintain strong diplomatic relations with the DRC, Russia, and Zimbabwe. It is evident that Mwamba’s intentions are not to question the validity of the publication in question, but rather to paint the Zambian government in a negative light in the eyes of these nations.

Contrary to Mwamba’s assertions, Mooya’s article does not malign any foreign government. Instead, it sheds light on the questionable activities of Edgar Lungu, Emmanuel Mwamba, and their associates. The nature of these solicited visits suggests that many host nations are merely extending courtesy meetings to Lungu as a form of diplomatic decorum, rather than offering genuine engagement.

Lungu and his associates have become a source of national embarrassment, attempting to orchestrate political maneuvers abroad that have already failed domestically. The Zambian people are well aware of the PF’s tactics and the reputational damage they continue to cause on the international stage.

Russia, as a highly developed and strategic nation, cannot be manipulated for political spectacle. Zambia and Russia have shared over 60 years of strong bilateral relations, and Russia remains a valued partner. Similarly, the DRC and Zimbabwe are Zambia’s long-standing allies, with deep-rooted historical ties that transcend political opportunism.

Zambia’s foreign relations must not be sacrificed for short-term political agendas. Responsible diplomacy must prevail.