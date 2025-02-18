London—Tuesday, 18th February 2025

The second Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) Conference has drawn global thought leaders to London’s ExCeL Centre, where discussions on Western civilisation, justice, and governance have taken centre stage. Among the most heated exchanges was between former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba, and UK Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch over the issue of reparations and immigration.

Speaking at the conference, Badenoch declared that Western civilisation was facing a “crisis of confidence” but insisted that Britain had nothing to apologise for. She dismissed calls for reparations, stating emphatically, “Our country is not racist. We don’t need to apologise. We don’t need to pay reparations or give away the Chagos Islands.”

In response, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba strongly disagreed with Badenoch’s stance, arguing that the issue of reparations is not about apology but justice. He pointed out that the African Union (AU) has declared 2025 as the “Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”, underlining the continent’s commitment to addressing the historical injustices of slavery and colonisation.

“The West cannot dismiss the call for reparations as if it were a trivial matter,” Mwamba asserted. “This is about righting historical wrongs that have shaped global inequalities. The African Union has dedicated 2025 to achieving restorative and reparatory justice for the crimes of slavery and colonisation. We will not remain silent.”

Mwamba also questioned Badenoch’s hardline position on immigration, highlighting her own Nigerian heritage. He expressed disappointment that she failed to acknowledge the struggles of immigrants in Western societies.

“I expected Ms. Kemi Badenoch to be sympathetic to immigrants, especially given her own Nigerian background,” Mwamba stated. “Many people from Africa and other regions migrate to the West seeking opportunity, often as a direct consequence of historical injustices. To dismiss their plight so casually is unfortunate.”

The ARC conference, which has attracted over 4,000 delegates, is a platform for shaping a new vision for civilisation. The debates between key figures like Mwamba and Badenoch highlight the ideological divides on issues of history, justice, and governance. As the discussions continue, it remains to be seen whether the calls for reparatory justice will gain momentum on the global stage.

Who is Kemi Badenoch?

Kemi Badenoch is a British politician, engineer, and banker who has rapidly risen to prominence within the Conservative Party. Born Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke in January 1980, she is of Nigerian descent and spent most of her childhood in Lagos, Nigeria before returning to Britain at 16. Her journey from a modest upbringing to leading one of the world’s most influential political parties has been marked by determination, resilience, and a strong belief in conservative values.

Badenoch describes her childhood in Nigeria as “middle-class” compared to her surroundings, though she recalls facing challenges such as no running water or electricity. She often speaks about fetching water in rusty buckets and doing manual labor as part of her schooling, using a machete to cut grass. These experiences shaped her views on self-reliance and governance, reinforcing her belief in meritocracy over victimhood.

At 16, Badenoch returned to Britain and took on part-time work at McDonald’s while studying A-levels in maths, biology, and chemistry. She later earned a degree in Computer Systems Engineering from Sussex University, launching a career in banking and technology before entering politics.

Badenoch’s Rise in Politics

Badenoch’s political journey began in 2005, when she joined the Conservative Party. She has often said that her frustration with “stupid Lefty white kids” at university helped shape her political stance. Her conservative ideology was also influenced by the corruption and inefficiencies she witnessed in Nigeria, which solidified her belief in small government and free markets.

She was elected as a Conservative London Assembly member in 2015 and then as MP for Saffron Walden in 2017. Over the years, she has held various ministerial positions, including roles in equalities, trade, and business. Her influence in government has grown due to her firm stance on cultural and economic issues, making her a prominent voice among conservatives.

First Black Woman to Lead the Conservative Party

According to The Daily Telegraph, Badenoch made history by becoming the first black woman to lead a major political party in the UK. She is also only the second woman to serve as the permanent Leader of the Opposition, following Margaret Thatcher.

Her immigrant background has added an intriguing layer to her political persona. She was born in Britain, but her Nigerian parents took her back to Nigeria, where she was raised. Upon discovering she could claim British citizenship, she compared the moment to finding a Willy Wonka “Golden Ticket”.

Badenoch’s Personal Life

Badenoch is married to investment banker Hamish Badenoch, whom she met through the Conservative Party. The couple married in 2012 and later traveled to Nigeria for a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony. They have two daughters and a son.

Despite her growing political career, Badenoch has balanced family life and leadership, maintaining a firm and often controversial stance on issues such as immigration, reparations, and race relations. Her recent comments at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference, where she dismissed calls for reparations and emphasized the strength of Western civilization, have stirred intense debate among politicians and the public.

Source: The Daily Telegraph