The Tonse Alliance has urged the government to halt the introduction of Zambia’s new banknotes, arguing that the currency’s design gives undue prominence to wildlife while neglecting national heroes.
“We can’t have a currency that only has pictures of animals as if Zambia has no people,” said Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo. “Are we now paying homage to elephants and zebras instead of our national heroes?”
The opposition coalition contends that banknotes should celebrate human achievements and figures who have shaped the nation’s history, rather than exclusively featuring animals. In a sharp critique, Tembo quipped that the government might be preparing for a future where lions and buffaloes play a role in economic policy.
The demand for a design review raises questions about public consultation in the rollout of the new currency. The government has yet to issue an official response to the Tonse Alliance’s concerns.
The controversy underscores a broader debate on national identity and representation, with critics arguing that currency should reflect both Zambia’s rich natural heritage and its human contributions.
Surely to goodness most will now realise why are where we are after 60 years of Independence
after reading THE PETTNESS of the above article
Where is our hope going to come from if this is the sort of oppostion we have….
Where is picture of animals on notes??? those in picture above are people wearing animal skins, and behaving like animals.
The notes are already printed ready for distribution. They have nothing to do but oppose each and everything the government does. If they had printed with human figures they would have opposed and said why is our tourist attractions and wildlife not depicted. That’s why they get ZERO votes.
What I get from Mr Tembo’s arguments is the need for public engagement which this current govt is so poor with. Otherwise there is nothing wrong with engaging all stakeholders concerning the new currency. Especially now that the money has not been printed yet. Our animals are also important citizens of this country and it is the mindset of people like Mr Tembo that has cause the decimation of this population and habits. GRZ should consult the population unlike what they did with our food stocks and electricity.