The Tonse Alliance has urged the government to halt the introduction of Zambia’s new banknotes, arguing that the currency’s design gives undue prominence to wildlife while neglecting national heroes.

“We can’t have a currency that only has pictures of animals as if Zambia has no people,” said Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo. “Are we now paying homage to elephants and zebras instead of our national heroes?”

The opposition coalition contends that banknotes should celebrate human achievements and figures who have shaped the nation’s history, rather than exclusively featuring animals. In a sharp critique, Tembo quipped that the government might be preparing for a future where lions and buffaloes play a role in economic policy.

The demand for a design review raises questions about public consultation in the rollout of the new currency. The government has yet to issue an official response to the Tonse Alliance’s concerns.

The controversy underscores a broader debate on national identity and representation, with critics arguing that currency should reflect both Zambia’s rich natural heritage and its human contributions.