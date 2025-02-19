The trial of two suspected wizards accused of being hired to harm President Hakainde Hichilema has commenced in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

During the hearing, a key witness, Immigration Officer George Mwale, testified that the accused, Leonard Phiri and Mabulesse Candunde, confessed to police on November 22, 2024, that they had been hired for 43 million Kwacha to carry out the act.

Mr. Mwale further told Lusaka Resident Magistrate Fine Mayambu that the alleged mastermind behind the plot was former Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda, who is said to have engaged the suspects through his brother, Nelson Banda.

Phiri and Candunde are facing charges of practicing witchcraft and possessing charms, offenses that fall under Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with legal experts closely watching the proceedings. The trial is expected to continue in the coming days as more witnesses take the stand.