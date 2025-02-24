President Hakainde Hichilema arrived safely in Cairo, Egypt, for an official State Visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral relations and foster economic cooperation between the two nations.

“We look forward to fruitful engagements that benefit our citizens,” President Hichilema stated upon arrival.

As part of his itinerary, President Hichilema toured Egypt’s newly constructed Administrative Capital for Urban Development, a large-scale infrastructure project that includes government offices and residential housing units.

“It was gratifying to learn that such a gigantic and iconic infrastructure has been developed by private sector players, without any funding from the government treasury,” he remarked. “This is the kind of innovation and model we are aggressively pursuing under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) financing arrangement.”

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of private sector participation in financing capital projects to ease pressure on national treasuries, allowing governments to allocate more resources to critical social sectors such as health and education.

The State Visit is expected to include high-level discussions on trade, investment, and development cooperation between Zambia and Egypt.