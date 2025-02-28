President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday swore in newly appointed officials to various government positions, including the reconstituted Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Board, urging them to work diligently in fostering national development.

During the ceremony, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of unity as the foundation for Zambia’s economic growth and prosperity. He called on the newly appointed officials to focus on delivering tangible development outcomes for the people, stressing the government’s commitment to creating jobs and expanding business opportunities across the country.

“Our collective goal is to grow the economy, create jobs, and boost business opportunities for all our people,” President Hichilema stated. “National unity remains the bedrock of our progress.”

Addressing the newly sworn-in ACC Board, President Hichilema underscored the need for meticulous investigative processes before any arrests, highlighting the importance of restoring public confidence in the Commission. He challenged the ACC to uphold transparency and integrity in its anti-corruption efforts.

“The ACC must ensure thorough investigations before making arrests,” he said. “We must rebuild public trust in the Commission by ensuring that due process is followed and justice is served fairly and effectively.”

The reconstitution of the ACC Board comes amid the government’s continued efforts to strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms and improve governance. President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accountability and good governance, pledging to support institutions that promote integrity and justice.

The newly appointed officials are expected to play a key role in implementing government policies aimed at enhancing economic development, strengthening institutional reforms, and improving service delivery to the Zambian people.