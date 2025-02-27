Government has expressed deep concern over ongoing pollution of the nation’s waterways, particularly in the Copperbelt region, and has vowed to hold mining companies accountable for environmental damage.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha has called for stricter oversight of storage facilities, including tailings dams, after multiple pollution incidents linked to mining operations. Speaking during a visit to Mimbula Mine in Chingola, Mr. Mposha emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures following the collapse of an emergency heap leaching pond, which led to contamination of the Chabanyama stream.

The government has taken decisive action in response to another major environmental incident—the recent acid spill in the Mwambashi and Kafue rivers on Feb. 18. The spill, attributed to Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited, has raised alarm among local communities and environmental advocates.

To assess the full impact of the spillage, the government has announced an independent investigation to evaluate damage to aquatic life, surrounding ecosystems, and community livelihoods. The inquiry will also scrutinize the integrity of tailings dams and other storage facilities to determine the root cause of the spill and recommend preventative measures.

“Government is deeply concerned about the potential harm caused by this acid spillage,” Mr. Mposha said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited is held accountable for the environmental and water pollution that has caused loss of crops and businesses for the people of Chambishi, Kalulushi, and Kitwe.”

The government’s response includes a compliance order issued to Sino Metals on Feb. 21, which remains in effect. The order will only be lifted if an independent assessment confirms that there are no heavy metal residues that could cause long-term harm to residents, livestock, and water sources. The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has been tasked with expediting its assessment process, working in collaboration with other stakeholders to contain the damage.

Meanwhile, Mimbula Mine Managing Director Theo Sylver reported improvements in the Chabanyama stream’s water quality, following extensive cleanup efforts. The mine has so far invested 10.3 million kwacha in environmental remediation efforts.

The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has joined calls for stricter regulations. NUMAW President Saul Simujika criticized mining companies for operating in ways that endanger public safety. “It is unacceptable for a company to operate in a manner that endangers the public,” Mr. Simujika said.

The Veterinary Association of Zambia (VAZ) has also raised concerns, noting that water pollution caused by the Sino Metals spill has affected livestock, further exacerbating the environmental and economic fallout.

The government has pledged to keep the public informed about the progress of the investigation and has urged mining companies to comply with existing environmental policies to prevent further ecological damage.