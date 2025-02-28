The Zambia National Blood Transfusion Service (ZNBTS) has dismissed recent allegations that donated blood in Zambia is contaminated, assuring the public that all stored blood is safe for use.

ZNBTS Director, Dr. Joseph Mulenga, addressed the concerns in an interview with ZNBC, stating that the reports circulating in some media outlets are misleading and do not reflect the reality of the country’s blood storage and screening protocols. He urged media institutions to verify information with responsible authorities before publishing, emphasizing the importance of factual and accurate reporting.

“All the blood in our storage facilities across the country is safe for use,” Dr. Mulenga assured. “We have rigorous screening mechanisms in place to ensure that only safe blood is distributed to hospitals and healthcare institutions.”

Dr. Mulenga further explained that Zambia’s blood transfusion service operates through ten hubs nationwide, each equipped with stringent testing protocols to detect and eliminate any potential contaminants. Thanks to these measures, the country maintains an adequate supply of safe blood for medical use.

The ZNBTS continues to encourage voluntary blood donations to sustain the national supply and ensure that patients in need receive life-saving transfusions. The agency remains committed to upholding high safety standards in blood collection, screening, and distribution processes.