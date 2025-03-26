More than 200,000 ineligible individuals were found to have benefited from the 2024/2025 Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), according to Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa. The revelation follows a forensic audit conducted by the government, aimed at identifying irregularities within the subsidy program.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mweetwa, who also serves as the Chief Government Spokesperson, disclosed that the audit uncovered thousands of civil servants and other formally employed individuals among the beneficiaries, despite their ineligibility.

“The audit revealed that over 7,000 civil servants were benefiting from FISP, alongside more than 150,000 other ineligible individuals,” Mr. Mweetwa stated. Additionally, he noted that over 1,000 people were found to be receiving support from both FISP and the Food Security Pack, a program intended to assist vulnerable households.

In response to the findings, Mr. Mweetwa announced that the government has taken corrective action by replacing over 200,000 ineligible beneficiaries with new, qualifying farmers.

Meanwhile, the minister also disclosed that the Ministry of Justice is set to announce the roadmap for constitutional reforms on Wednesday, signaling further efforts by the government to enhance transparency and governance.

The findings of the audit underscore broader concerns about system inefficiencies and potential abuse of public resources in social welfare programs. The government has yet to confirm whether further investigations or legal actions will follow.