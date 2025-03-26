The UPND government has initiated a research study on the potential transfer of water from the Luapula River to the Kafue River, a move aimed at addressing the country’s persistent drought challenges.

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu confirmed the development, stating that the feasibility study is being conducted in collaboration with Power China International Group Limited at no cost to the government.

“This memorandum (MoU) was signed between Power China International Group Limited and the Government of Zambia through the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation,” Mr. Nzovu said in an interview on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the project is a crucial step toward strengthening national resilience against the effects of climate change. Zambia has been grappling with recurring droughts, threatening both water supply and agricultural productivity.

However, the minister clarified that the study remains in its preliminary phase, with internal consultations still ongoing.

“It is important to understand that the draft planning feasibility study is a preliminary document and not the final version or the definitive proposal for the water transfer project,” Mr. Nzovu explained.

The initiative signals the government’s growing focus on long-term water security and climate adaptation strategies. More details on the project’s viability and implementation are expected as the study progresses.