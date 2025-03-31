In a bold move to revitalize Ndola, Chapter for the Revival of Ndola City President Eng. Chungu Kapema has called for stricter building regulations, insisting that only high-standard structures should be erected, particularly in the Central Business District (CBD). Kapema has urged the Ndola City Council to enforce rigorous architectural standards to preserve the city’s aesthetic and functional integrity.

“The Chapter for the Revival of Ndola City is calling on local authorities and stakeholders to thoroughly scrutinize building plans to ensure they meet appropriate standards,” Kapema said in a statement. He emphasized that substandard construction threatens the city’s potential for meaningful infrastructure development.

Kapema was particularly critical of the newly constructed Mulungushi Bus Station, which he described as an “architectural nightmare,” advocating for its demolition. “Some buildings being constructed in the city fall far below acceptable standards,” he noted, adding that Ndola deserves developments befitting its status as a major urban center.

Despite his criticisms, Kapema commended the ongoing renovation of the Savoy Hotel, highlighting its potential to enhance the city’s skyline, generate employment, and bolster the local hospitality industry. “Once completed, it will not only add beauty to the city but also provide jobs and economic value,” he said.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Kapema underscored Ndola’s historical significance as one of Zambia’s best-planned cities, stating that it should maintain its architectural prominence.

As the debate over urban standards unfolds, the Ndola City Council faces mounting pressure to uphold construction quality and ensure that future developments align with the city’s ambitious vision for growth.