A solemn atmosphere has settled over the University of Zambia (UNZA) after the loss of James Chipili, a dedicated fourth-year student from the School of Veterinary Medicine. Chipili, who was injured in a traffic accident earlier this year, tragically passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning at Levy Mwanawasa General Hospital.

To honor his memory, students from the School of Veterinary Medicine, along with other members of the university community, gathered for a candlelight ceremony. The event served as an emotional farewell to a young man whose dreams of making a difference in the veterinary field were tragically cut short.

The accident occurred during the period of deferred and supplementary examinations, a time of immense academic pressure for students. Since then, Chipili’s health remained in a critical state until his passing. His death has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of his peers, lecturers, and loved ones.

The University of Zambia Veterinary Students Association (UNZAVETSA) Publicity Secretary, Sitambi Mabele, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague.

“The deceased was involved in a traffic accident earlier this year, and his health had been deteriorating ever since. It is a painful loss for all of us,” Mabele stated.

An internal memorandum issued on March 28 by the School’s Assistant Dean, Professor Kabemba Mwape, shed light on Chipili’s personal struggles.

“He comes from the Copperbelt and had no relatives in Lusaka. His mother traveled from the Copperbelt to be at his bedside. She is currently facing financial challenges and seeking assistance from well-wishers,” the memo stated.

Chipili’s story sheds light on the challenges many students encounter, both academically and personally. Being away from home without immediate family support can make difficult situations even more overwhelming, particularly during times of crisis.

As the UNZA community mourns his loss, there is a pressing call to support Chipili’s grieving mother, who now faces the burden of funeral costs and other financial difficulties. In a show of solidarity, the university community has come together to extend condolences and offer assistance where possible.

James Chipili’s passing is a heartbreaking reminder of life’s unpredictability. As his friends, lecturers, and colleagues honor his memory, they reflect on his dedication, passion, and unwavering determination in the pursuit of his dreams.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.