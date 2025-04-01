Kabwe District in Central Province has recorded 68 cases of cholera, with the majority—60 cases—reported from David Ramushu Secondary School in Mine Compound.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Miner Mwanakampwe confirmed the outbreak, stating that the waterborne disease has also affected two teachers, four non-pupils, and one pupil from Shitima Primary School in Luangwa residential area.

Dr. Mwanakampwe disclosed that 21 patients have since been discharged, while 41 remain admitted at Ngungu Health Centre. The outbreak was first detected on March 26 when a teacher from David Ramushu School exhibited symptoms and sought treatment at Kasanda Health Centre. A 13-year-old pupil subsequently tested positive for cholera, confirming the outbreak.

In response, the Kabwe District Health Office, in collaboration with the Kabwe Municipal Council, the Provincial Health Office, and the Provincial Administration, has implemented a series of containment measures. These include:

Distribution of chlorine to affected families and surrounding households.

Installation of online chlorinators at borehole water tanks.

Isolation and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases.

Collection of water samples for bacterial analysis to determine the source of contamination.

Dr. Mwanakampwe further assured the public that risk communication and community engagement efforts are underway, alongside the provision of essential medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and medication.

As part of preventive measures, the government has intensified inspections of food and trading premises, urging the public to uphold high hygiene standards. The Permanent Secretary has engaged Lukanga Water and Sanitation Company and ZESCO to ensure that main pumping stations at Kalulu and Bruneli remain operational without power disruptions. This measure aims to secure a stable water supply for affected communities to improve sanitation conditions.

Additionally, Dr. Mwanakampwe emphasized that water utility companies are expected to repair leaking water pipes to mitigate further contamination risks.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Director Dr. Elijah Mutoloki has described the condition of those still admitted to Ngungu Health Centre as stable. A separate assessment at Kasanda Health Centre found 13 suspected cholera patients receiving treatment, with Dr. Sibongile Syachaba confirming that all were in stable condition.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to adhere to hygiene protocols to curb the spread of cholera.