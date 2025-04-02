Zambia’s Path to Self-Reliance: Hichilema Calls for End to Aid Dependence

The days of waiting for foreign handouts must end, President Hakainde Hichilema declared yesterday in a passionate address that may well mark a turning point for Zambia’s development journey. Speaking before a gathering of policymakers and international partners, the President delivered an uncomfortable truth: the world has changed, and Zambia must change with it.

“We’ve been living with this idea that someone else will always come to our rescue,” Hichilema said, his voice carrying the weight of a nation that has seen too many empty promises. “But look around – the rules have changed. The droughts are worse, the money is harder to come by, and the patience of our people is running thin.”

The numbers tell a sobering story. Last year’s failed rains left nearly a third of the population needing food assistance, while global aid flows have stagnated as wealthy nations battle their own crises. What was once a steady stream of development assistance has become unpredictable at best, nonexistent at worst.

Yet in typical Hichilema fashion, the message wasn’t just about problems – it came with a clear plan. The government is betting big on irrigation, pouring resources into water harvesting projects and drought-resistant seeds. There’s talk of factories that will make medicines instead of importing them, and schools that teach Zambians to build rather than beg.

Not everyone is convinced. Some economists whisper that the timeline – three years to food security – is impossibly ambitious. Others point to Zambia’s debt burden, a lingering ghost of past borrowing sprees. Even UN official Rabab Fatima, while praising the vision, gently warned against swapping aid dependency for debt dependency.

But the President seems determined to change the narrative. “We’re not asking for sympathy,” he said firmly. “We’re asking our people to roll up their sleeves. The fields won’t irrigate themselves. The clinics won’t staff themselves. This is our country to build.”

As the sun set over Lusaka, the question hung in the air: Can a nation weaned on aid learn to feed itself? The answer, like Zambia’s future, remains unwritten. But one thing is clear – the old way of doing things is no longer an option. The real work begins now.