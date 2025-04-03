Multinational tobacco companies like British American Tobacco continue to target youth by aggressively marketing and selling cigarettes near schools and playgrounds, a new study released last week in Zambia shows. The study,

Big Tobacco, Tiny Targets Zambia, found that almost all shops and kiosks within 100 meters of primary and secondary schools, playgrounds and arcades sell tobacco products and expose children to tobacco marketing and promotional tactics. Tobacco companies have known for decades that cigarette advertising at point of sale is associated with youth smoking initiation and leads many to become lifelong smokers.

In the study, data collectors visited points of sale across Lusaka – Zambia’s capital – and Chongwe, a rural area. In both cities, 93% of retailers near schools, playgrounds and arcades sell single cigarette sticks, making smoking more accessible to youth. At 80% of points of sale, the tobacco industry was found to be using promotional tactics that entice kids, including displaying cigarettes at children’s eye level, using branded displays, placing cigarettes within easy reach of customers and positioning tobacco products next to candy, snacks and toys.

Additionally, the study found tobacco advertising such as posters and banners at 52% of points of sale. British American Tobacco brands made up more than half of cigarettes sold and were frequently advertised as available for purchase as single sticks.

The evidence is clear that tobacco companies push their deadly products at points of sale frequented by kids because they know this strategy works to attract youth and their business depends on addicting new consumers.

Big tobacco companies have emphatically claimed they do not market cigarettes to children- and have gone so far as to claim they want people to stop smoking cigarettes. Yet the overwhelming evidence from dozens of countries around the world suggest British American Tobacco targets the world’s most vulnerable populations to continue driving their

cigarette business.

Zambia is a party to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which calls on countries to

prohibit the sale of cigarettes individually or in small packets, which increase the affordability of such products to minors. The recent evidence from Zambia underscores the urgent need for stronger tobacco control policies to protect youth. These policies must include complete bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorships, as well as bans on the sale of single cigarette sticks. Without these protective measures, the tobacco industry will continue to exploit regulatory gaps to push their deadly products on young people.

A solution is readily available to Zambian policy makers, who can act to protect youth and all Zambians from the harms of tobacco use by supporting the tobacco control bill currently in Parliament.

By Smita Baruah,

Executive Vice President of Global Tobacco Control, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids