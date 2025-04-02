The absence of asset declaration in Zambia’s proposed constitutional amendments raises critical concerns about transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Critics have accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration of tailoring the amendments to serve President Hakainde Hichilema’s interests, a claim that, on closer inspection, seems to hold weight. Asset declaration, a straightforward yet vital issue, has been omitted from the proposed amendments, signaling a troubling omission.

The issue of asset declaration centers around President Hichilema himself. Citizens have repeatedly called on the president to disclose his assets and liabilities publicly. His refusal to comply stems from the fact that the law does not require him to do so. This loophole has undermined efforts to combat corruption, making asset declaration a noncontentious and essential issue. Yet, the UPND administration has deliberately excluded it from the list of amendments, seemingly to shield the president from scrutiny.

On March 26, 2025, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune presented the proposed constitutional amendments and a roadmap to Parliament. Shortly after, President Hichilema shared his thoughts on the matter, stating via Facebook, “We have today released the proposed constitutional amendments and the road map. This is your constitution, and we are listening. What are your first thoughts?” While the president’s statement aimed to project inclusivity, the absence of asset declaration in the amendments undermines its sincerity.

Leading up to this presentation, confusion surrounded the existence of a draft of the amendments. Some sources claimed there was a draft, while others denied it. The revelation of the draft has only fueled suspicions that the constitutional amendments are politically motivated. The UPND and its supporters appear to have crafted these amendments with the intent of consolidating political power rather than addressing pressing issues.

One proposal that has sparked alarm is the increase in the number of nominated Members of Parliament to an unspecified figure. This amendment would grant the president the authority to determine the size of Parliament, a move that, if passed, could significantly alter Zambia’s democratic landscape. Critics argue that this provision could be exploited by President Hichilema to secure a majority in Parliament, paving the way for unchecked power and constitutional manipulation.

The potential for abuse becomes even more apparent when considering President Hichilema’s history of aggressively pursuing legal challenges to opposition seats in the 2021 elections, despite his party’s victory. The proposed increase in nominated MPs suggests an ongoing ambition to strengthen his grip on Parliament. If Hichilema wins a second term, this amendment could make it easier for him to amend the constitution further, consolidating his power under the guise of legislative reform.

In a democratic society, leaders must prioritize the needs of their constituents over personal or political ambitions. While constitutional amendments can serve as instruments for progress, they must not be used to sideline critical issues or erode transparency. Asset declaration, a cornerstone of anti-corruption efforts, should take precedence over amendments that risk destabilizing Zambia’s democracy.

President Hichilema would do well to heed the growing calls to abandon politically motivated amendments and focus on issues that matter most to the Zambian people. Issues such as corruption. Ensuring accountability and publicly declaring assets annually are steps that could restore public trust and strengthen the nation’s democratic foundation.

Including asset declaration on the list of proposed constitutional amendments is an open opportunity for the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration to regain the lost public confidence and trust in the fight against corruption, which starts with a demonstration of total leadership transparency.

The omission of this issue from the constitutional amendments is not just a missed opportunity, but a disservice to the Zambian people. By addressing asset declaration and other pressing concerns, such as the Public Order Act and the rising cost of living, Zambia can pave the way for meaningful reforms that truly serve its citizens. The fight against corruption begins with leadership transparency, and the time to act is now. Zambians must demand asset declaration be included in the list of proposed constitutional amendments. The issue deserves to be at the top of the list.

By Venus N Msyani