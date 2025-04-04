Lusaka, Zambia – Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chilufya Chanda, has refuted claims of his expulsion from the Patriotic Front (PF), dismissing the assertions made by PF faction leader Miles Sampa as baseless and misleading.

In a statement addressed to his constituents, Chanda reaffirmed his position, stating unequivocally that there is no vacancy in Kanchibiya and that no by-election will be held.

“I wish to take this opportunity to dispel the falsehoods being circulated by Mr. Miles Sampa and his league regarding my purported expulsion from the Patriotic Front (PF). Let me make it abundantly clear: there is no vacancy in Kanchibiya Constituency, and therefore, there shall be no by-election,” Chanda declared.

The Kanchibiya lawmaker underscored his commitment to the development agenda, highlighting key projects such as the Chambeshi to Chinkobo Road, rural electrification efforts, the establishment of a Trades School in Chalabesa, and the expansion of mini water schemes and agricultural support programs.

“This is not the time for politics of division or distraction,” he stated, emphasizing his focus on delivering tangible progress to the people of Kanchibiya.

While speculation mounts over his political future, Chanda assured his constituents that he remains dedicated to their service. He noted that he is currently engaging in extensive consultations and will announce any political decisions in 2026.

“I have not made any political decision about my future. I am currently undertaking wide consultations, and I shall announce my political position next year after a thorough and honest engagement with the people I serve.”

The MP urged residents of Kanchibiya to disregard what he described as lies and political propaganda aimed at disrupting unity and progress in the constituency.

“We have more important work to do; for our children, for our farmers, for our schools, health centres, and for the future of Kanchibiya. The journey of transforming Kanchibiya into a hub of opportunity and prosperity continues; with or without the noise from political opportunists.”

Chanda’s remarks come amid ongoing leadership wrangles within the PF, with different factions battling for control of the former ruling party. His strong stance signals his intent to resist any efforts to sideline him from political participation.

As Zambia’s political landscape continues to shift, all eyes will be on Chanda’s next move and the impact of these internal party disputes on the broader political spectrum.