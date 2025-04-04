ACTING Minister of Health Douglas Syakalima says 427 health facilities will benefit from the USD$6.8 million Six solar project funded by the Global Fund.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he launched the Solar for Health (S4H) and Joint SDG-Energy Transition projects today, Mr Syakalima said the launch will further strengthen the country’s health system and also reduce carbon footprint in the health sector.

Mr Syakalima said he was delighted that the solar project was being launched together with the S4H project which will provide capacity in technical operations of solar systems at provincial and district level so as to ensure sustainability.

He said the solar for health initiative will primarily focus on health centers and health posts which are the backbone of healthcare access for millions of Zambians.

Mr Syakalima thanked the Global Fund for supplementing governments efforts in providing stable and reliable energy to government institutions.

And speaking earlier, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative James Wakiaga who read the speech on behalf of the United Nations Resident Coordinator Beatrice Mutali, said the project has come at the right time.

Ms Mutali notes that the UN is working to support the government in formulating strategic short, medium and long term measures for addressing the energy crisis that has had adversely impacted Zambia’s economy.

She said Zambia was faced with a severe energy crisis exacerbated by the prolonged drought experienced last year.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Energy Acting Director Micheal Mulasikwanda said load shedding has affected the operations of key sectors such as health and education.

Mr Mulasikwanda said many health facilities are struggling to store vaccines, blood and operate lifesaving health equipment.

He said the solar project is critical in addressing hydro power gaps.