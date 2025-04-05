President Hakainde Hichilema hosted a high-level Chinese trade and investment delegation at State House, underscoring Zambia’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with China.

The delegation was led by Mr. Wei Zhang, Chairman of Anhui Machinery Group Company, and Mr. Yongsheng Wang, Deputy General Manager of CRRC Yangtze Group Trading Tongling Company. They were accompanied by Zambia’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Ivan Zyuulu.

The visit follows the recent elevation of Zambia-China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership, signaling a new chapter in bilateral collaboration.

In a statement, President Hichilema emphasized that Zambia remains guided by its foreign policy pillars of peace, security, and economic diplomacy. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to attracting affordable capital and cutting-edge technology through mutually beneficial joint ventures.

“Our goal is to drive value addition, stimulate economic growth, and create meaningful employment for our people,” said President Hichilema.

The Chinese delegation expressed strong interest in investing in Zambia’s energy, railway transport, and mining sectors, areas identified as critical to the country’s long-term development.

President Hichilema welcomed this interest, affirming Zambia’s readiness to engage in close collaboration to unlock investment opportunities in these key industries.