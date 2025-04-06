King Letsie the third of Lesotho, has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for the gracious invitation he extended to him, on behalf of the Litunga to attend the Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people which took place today in Mongu, Western Province

This is according to a letter dated 21st March, 2025 by King Letsie the third to President Hichilema, through the High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho and Zambia’s High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa.

King Letsie noted that it has long been his wish to visit the Western Province and witness the important annual cultural and traditional event that captures the rich heritage of the Lozi people.

He said this is an aspiration he also shared with President Hichilema, during their meeting in Dar es Salaam earlier this year.

King Letsie said he has however found himself in an unfortunate position where he is unable to honor the gracious and generous invitation due to work commitments on the days he could not avoid.

King Letsie has requested President Hichilema to convey his sincerest apologies and regrets to the Litunga .

The King of the Kingdom of Lesotho has expressed his hope and prays that he will have another opportunity to attend the Kuomboka traditional Ceremony.

King Letsie said it remains his wish, and that of the Basotho, to revive and celebrate the cultural ties between his people and MaLozi speaking people of Western Province in Zambia.

ZNBC