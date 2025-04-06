All 21 health facilities on Chilubi Island in Northern Province have confirmed having adequate stocks of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, with supplies sufficient for over three months.

Chilubi Island District Pharmacy In-Charge, Saviour Musonda, attributed the strong stock levels to timely deliveries by the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). He made the remarks during an inspection of selected facilities on the island conducted by a team from ZAMMSA.

“We are pleased to report that all our facilities are well stocked, thanks to efficient supply systems. This ensures uninterrupted treatment for our clients,” said Mr. Musonda.

At Santa Maria Mission Hospital, Acting In-Charge Catherine Kabwe echoed the sentiment, noting that the availability of essential medicines has significantly enhanced healthcare delivery, despite the island’s remote location.

“We commend the government for its continued efforts to strengthen the health sector. The consistent supply of medication has helped us maintain quality service to the people,” Ms. Kabwe stated.

ZAMMSA’s Senior Corporate Communication Officer, Enoch Lusoke, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to medicines across the country.

“Our priority remains the health and well-being of the Zambian people. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure no region is left behind,” said Mr. Lusoke.

The visit underscores ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery in rural and hard-to-reach areas, in line with the government’s broader goal of strengthening the national health system.