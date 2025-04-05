The United Party for National Development (UPND) has strongly condemned a letter issued by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lusaka Presbyteral Council, which raised concerns over the party’s proposed constitutional amendments.

The Presbyteral Council, made up of selected priests who advise Archbishop Alick Banda on matters of governance and faith, criticized the timing and content of the proposed changes. However, the UPND has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, UPND Religious Affairs Chairman Reverend William Njombo said the government had initially focused on addressing urgent economic challenges and now considers constitutional reforms essential for long-term national development and cost-efficiency.

“The claims made by the council are unfounded. These reforms are meant to streamline governance structures, save public resources, and promote sustainable development,” Reverend Njombo stated.

UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe added that the current proposals differ significantly from those in the controversial Bill 10, which was rejected under the previous administration.

“We want to be clear—there are no provisions in the proposed amendments to abolish institutions like the Teaching Service Commission, Local Government Commission, or the Industrial Relations Court. That was Bill 10, not our agenda,” Simuuwe clarified.

The UPND’s response comes amid increased scrutiny from civil society and faith-based groups, as national debate around constitutional reform gains momentum.