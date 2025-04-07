President Hakainde Hichilema has praised the annual Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony of the Lozi people as a powerful symbol of Zambia’s rich cultural heritage and a unifying event for the nation.

Speaking after attending this year’s ceremony in Mongu, the President described the Kuomboka not merely as a migration, but as a historic and cultural celebration that continues to bring Zambians together from across the country.

“Indeed, Kuomboka is not just a migration but a historical and cultural event that has continued to unite us as a nation,” President Hichilema said in a statement. “We thank His Majesty, King Lubosi Imwiko II, the people of Western Province, and all Zambians from all walks of life who made this year’s ceremony a success.”

The Kuomboka, which means “to get out of water” in Lozi, is a traditional event held when the floodwaters of the Zambezi River rise, prompting the Litunga—the King of the Lozi people—to move from his flood-prone palace in Lealui to his dry-season residence in Limulunga. The ceremony features a majestic procession led by the royal barge, the Nalikwanda, adorned with the king’s traditional insignia and accompanied by music, drumming, and dancing.

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of cultural preservation and encouraged citizens to embrace and celebrate their diverse traditions.

“Sizo ki sizo! Let’s continue cherishing and embracing our culture. May God bless our great nation,” he said.

The Kuomboka ceremony remains one of Zambia’s most iconic cultural events, drawing both local and international visitors, and reinforcing the nation’s identity as a land of peace, tradition, and unity.