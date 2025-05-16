By Edward Chisanga

I was reading an article written by Mark Jenkins that states, “Analysis of the results of the US Presidential election has shown that former president Donald Trump won the national Catholic vote by a fifteen-point margin, winning 56% of the Catholic vote against the 41% achieved by Kamala Harris.” While she failed to appeal to the Catholic, Trump and his camp visibly and clearly sided with the church. They shouted love for the Catholic while their opposition camp showed their true colors of exhibiting anti-Catholic policies.

That led Tim Busch, National Catholic Register, to make comment, “From what I’ve seen, the president’s team is earnestly striving to apply the precepts of our faith to the policies that govern America.”

Other optimists argue that since winning elections, Trump has received praise from Catholics on several issues but skepticism and even legal challenges on others. They mention he has received endorsement on man Catholic issues, including the administration’s initial pro-life efforts, religious liberty protections and moves to extricate

I have also heard that whether before or prior to, and after the recent election that he won, President Trump has vehemently assured the Catholic Church of strong support. Catholic online news states, ‘Donald Trump has sent a letter to the 18th Annual Catholic Leadership Conference. He acknowledges that Catholics are ‘a rich part of our nation’s history, the United States was, and is, strengthened through Catholic men, women, priests and religious sisters.’

Further, it says, “Catholics make about twenty percent of the US electorate and are a crucial swing bloc. Catholics tend to be liberal on issues such as immigration, the death penalty and universal health care, but are stanchly pro-life. The primacy of the pro-life issue results in many Catholics supporting conservating candidates in general. Catholics in the United States are a rich part of our nations’ history. The United States was, and is, strengthened through Catholic men, women, priests and religious Sisters, ministering to people, marching in the civil rights movement, educating millions of children in Catholic schools, creating respected health care institutions, and in their founding and helping the ongoing growth of the pro-life cause. I have a message for Catholics: I will be there for you. I stand with you. I will fight for you.”

So, it all seems to mean that the Catholic Church and president Trump are like two peas in a pod. But, this seemingly symbiotic relationship may soon face a tough test.

Pope Leo’s coming finds many unpalatable decisions to the Church he’s head of, made by President Trump. He made many executive orders against many developing countries, one important one being withdrawal of aid on health that hits African countries directly, given the many citizens suffering from various diseases that have been supported by US financial aid for many years. This support has agreeably led to prolonged life for many people suffering from HIV, Aids, TB and other related problems. Many African governments, NGOs and even churches like the Catholic Church have been playing major roles to life-saving, using the same funds.

President Trump’s first test to the making up appearances to his public pledges and statements may be his policy decision to cut or withdraw America’s support for global health care which particularly affects Africa. He’ll be tested by the new Pope from his own nation, and the Pope whose own brother attests that he’s likely to be the second Pope Francis. Pope Leo will not accept being the first American Pope presiding over dying millions in Africa as a result of reckless decisions by one American.

Millions of lives in Africa will be lost if the Trump this policy on health is allowed to prevail. Today, almost every African leader seems to bravely, argue that Trump’s decision is a blessing in disguise because it’ll teach them to be more responsible, self-reliant and account for their own resources, including taking care of their own people.

But behind this keeping up appearance statement hides the truth, that it’s not possible for any single African country to mobilize funds to save life for those struck with deadly diseases. If there’re those still arguing that most African states are not dead states, at least, the same will accept that Africa’s health department is a failed department that cannot stand on its own without foreign aid. Perhaps African leaders can continue to support aid cut decisions on non-health issues.

For me, it’ll be Pope Leo’ single most important urgent agenda to persuade his American president to withdraw decision on health aid cut, and one of his most important achievements in office in the coming years if he succeeds. Africa may’ve a huge agenda for the new Pope to accomplish. Health in general, and in particular Trump’s reinstatement of health aid is one of them. The Catholic Church provides one of the best health care institutions in Africa, serving many lives. Trump himself admits that the Catholic Church is, “creating respected health care institutions, and in their founding and helping the ongoing growth of the pro-life cause.”

Of course, God saw other parts of the larger global problem, namely, the wrong way where the world is heading to under president Trump beyond health issues. Trump wants the US to break ties with the whole United Nations, World Trade Organization, Africa Development Bank, hard-line immigration policies, funding cuts to NGOs, and anything that he feels is not pro-American or corrupt. He has already destroyed his own USAid that provided invaluable services to lazy Africa. And in some ways, he’s right. But he’s largely wrong. Huge global problems don’t get solved like that.

While some, including I may extol Trump and say, “Yes, teach us a lesson so that we can learn quickly to look after ourselves,” the reality is not that way. Decision-making is about weighing the pros and cons. Leadership is not about choosing immediate gratification over long-term goals. For many years, the US was a lonely hegemony. Not anymore. It has a strong competitor. The US cannot, on the one hand, fight to control Africa or the world, while on the other, it announces policies that alienate the very nations it seeks to get support from. Alienating us means, one day, Africa will become so self-sufficient that it’ll not be bullied anymore.

Previously, what sustained America’s hegemony were the very carrot and stick policies it’s terminating today. All China has to do is ensure that it replaces fittingly, all the key withdrawal dots left by the US and win the continent completely.

So, I see African leaders prioritizing health over other things with their relationship with the new Pope. While not accepting that Africa’s aid dependence for health should perpetually continue, it’s foolhardy to assume that the decision made by President Trump to cut aid is the right one at this time when most African countries are getting poorer. The timing is wrong. You don’t inflict pain in an already painful body.

In concluding, I wish to remind Mr. Trump that countries are inter-dependent. The rich trade their technology, technical and security expertise with resource-rich nations like we’re witnessing between the US and DRC. There’re other things that can keep two unequal nations together. Therefore, you can’t simply use your greatness to make every poor nation unhappy. Pope Leo must tell the President that poor nations need the support of rich nations. Also, the US cannot simply unwrite what it has written for many years.