Zambia has welcomed Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, who arrived in the country for a two-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

President Hakainde Hichilema extended a warm welcome to his Namibian counterpart, emphasizing the historic and enduring ties between the two nations. “Beyond being neighbouring nations, Zambia and Namibia share deep-rooted ties of friendship, shaped by our shared history—including the support we offered to Namibian freedom fighters,” said President Hichilema.

The visit marks a significant step in deepening regional collaboration on matters of mutual interest, including trade, energy, infrastructure development, and regional peace and security.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah’s engagements during her stay are expected to include high-level discussions with Zambian officials, a review of existing bilateral agreements, and exploration of new areas of cooperation that will advance the welfare of both peoples.

“We are pleased to host President Nandi-Ndaitwah, as her visit will further reinforce the strong bonds between our two countries for the benefit of our people,” President Hichilema added.

The two leaders are expected to issue a joint communiqué at the conclusion of the visit.