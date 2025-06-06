By Venus N Msyani

As Zambia approaches the 2026 general elections, political slogans are shaping the campaign season’s narrative. The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has adopted “Kwenyu,” a Tonga phrase meaning “done” or “correct,” as its rallying cry. This slogan, similar to checking off completed tasks on a list, is intended to reinforce the party’s achievements. However, mounting corruption scandals threaten to undermine its credibility.

Meanwhile, the opposition has been embracing the Bemba phrase “Alebwelelapo pamupando” (He is returning to the seat), referring to, may his soul rest in peace, former President Edgar Lungu’s bid for reelection.

This phrase has been gaining traction among opposition supporters, creating a direct challenge to the UPND administration. President Hakainde Hichilema, responding to this slogan, has been struggling with linguistic precision, often slipping when speaking in Bemba and Tonga. In Zambia, certain words are culturally sensitive, and his missteps have been occasionally fueling controversy.

Initially, some believed “Kwenyu” was another linguistic slip when they first heard the President say it. However, it soon became evident that UPND had deliberately adopted it as a campaign slogan. Today, in speeches and remarks, UPND officials are met with chants of “Kwenyu,” reinforcing its position as the party’s brand heading into 2026.

Yet, the rise in corruption scandals within UPND circles complicates the party’s ability to champion integrity. A striking example is the case of Local Government Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri. In November 2024, Phiri publicly committed to resign if all 156 constituencies did not receive ambulances by May 2025. It was a bold pledge, reflecting the administration’s promises of improved healthcare delivery. However, now in June 2025, many constituencies remain without ambulances, and calls for Phiri’s resignation are growing louder.

Despite these demands, Phiri refuses to step down, citing unforeseen logistical challenges that have delayed procurement via the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). His refusal raises concerns, particularly because ZAMMSA has previously been implicated in corruption allegations under the UPND administration. The question arises—are these ambulance acquisitions free from irregularities, or does this procurement process warrant deeper scrutiny?

Instead of merely demanding Phiri’s resignation, there may be value in probing further into the procurement process. Given his experience in government operations, it is reasonable to assume that he would have anticipated potential obstacles before making such a public pledge. The failure to meet his commitment suggests either mismanagement or deeper issues within the government’s healthcare procurement strategy. Addressing these concerns transparently is vital to restoring public trust.

The UPND administration’s fight against corruption is failing because it often ignores the deeper structural issues at play. The persistence of scandals suggests that rather than prioritizing genuine reform, the anti-corruption narrative is being wielded as a political tool to gain mileage. This situation is compounded by the lack of mandatory annual asset declarations from elected officials, a vital accountability measure that could have prevented many financial irregularities. If the President had led by example in asset declaration, the political conversation surrounding corruption would likely be different.

Given the current wave of scandals, UPND may find it increasingly difficult to address corruption convincingly in its 2026 campaign speeches. The challenge lies in whether the administration can implement real reforms rather than relying on slogans to deflect criticism.

Transparency and accountability remain key factors in shaping public opinion. The Zambian people will be watching closely, demanding actions that align with political rhetoric. Ultimately, “Kwenyu” may prove to be more than just a slogan. It could become a test of whether the UPND has indeed fulfilled its promises or merely spoken them into existence.