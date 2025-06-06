By Kapya Kaoma

The passing of former President Edgar Lungu marks not only a national tragedy but also a solemn moment for reflection in Zambian politics. It offers those in leadership—especially President Hakainde Hichilema—an opportunity to reconsider the tone and tenor of political engagement that has defined the country’s recent past. It is a moment to acknowledge that political rivalry, when driven by personal antagonism and amplified by state institutions, can corrode the foundations of democratic civility.

Since taking office, President Hichilema cast Mr. Lungu as his central adversary. Public discourse was saturated with sharp criticism, dismissive remarks, and pointed rhetoric aimed at delegitimizing the former president’s political ambitions and personal dignity. Lungu was portrayed as a national pariah, repeatedly told he would never return to State House as long as Hichilema was in power. References to possible imprisonment, mockery of his political comeback as ‘kutumpa,” and threats of “imingalato” to block his path back to the presidency were just a few examples of Hichilema’s combative—and at times demeaning—approach.

This hostility was neither subtle nor incidental. It was sustained, public, and unmistakable.

In the wake of Lungu’s death, it would be disingenuous to ignore this history. The national discourse must reckon with the impact such rhetoric has had—not only on Lungu’s legacy but on our national politics.

It also forces us to confront an uncomfortable, perhaps inevitable, public truth; President Hichilema’s most formidable challenger is now gone—not through the ballot, but through death. The constitutional questions surrounding Lungu’s eligibility, once central to Zambia’s political debates, have now been silenced. As a result, when the President expresses sorrow over Lungu’s death, many may quietly wonder–what exactly is he mourning?

This is a sobering reminder of the power of language. Words are never neutral. They frame public perception, shape emotional responses, and leave residues that outlast any single administration. Had it been known that Lungu would not live to contest the 2026 elections, would the President’s rhetoric have been different? Would we have seen more restraint, greater civility, deeper respect?

Though President Hichilema may now offer heartfelt condolences, their reception remains uncertain. Many Zambians—and perhaps Lungu’s own family—will remember the antagonism that defined their relationship. It is hard to reconcile today’s condolences with yesterday’s condemnations.

Lungu’s passing also suggests untold erosion of empathy in political life. Politicians, above all else, are human beings. They suffer illness, loss, and, ultimately, death. They are not mere vessels of power or policy, but individuals deserving of dignity and humane treatment—even in opposition.

This is a moment that demands a renewed commitment to ubuntu—the African ethical principle affirming our shared humanity. Without it, political life descends into suspicion, antagonism, and moral decay. We begin to whisper accusations, nurture distrust, and lose sight of our mutual obligations as citizens.

President Hichilema must now confront a perception—fair or not—that his political opponents have fallen while his own position has grown stronger. He is, of course, not responsible for events beyond his control, and there is no evidence suggesting any culpability. Still, in African tradition, perception outweighs fact.

For some, this reality will stir uncomfortable comparisons with other contexts where political rivals vanished or died under questionable circumstances. While such parallels should not be made lightly, they reflect a broader regional unease that cannot be ignored. In recent memory, Edith Nawakwi died under similar conditions. Today, Zambia mourns Edgar Lungu. The unsettling question that now lingers is, who might be next?

One cannot help but feel sympathy for President Hichilema. History has cast him in a difficult role—one in which his own ascent coincides with the disappearance of his rivals. Whether by design or by fate, their shadows will trail him into the future. Sadly the nation, in quiet reflection, will continue to watch, remember, and whisper to the wind.

May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory. Amen.