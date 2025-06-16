Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe has expressed gratitude to the South African Government for the support rendered to Zambia following the Passing of former President, Edgar Lungu.

Mr Haimbe says the South African Government has provided support to the Zambian Government, the bereaved family, and mourners after the death of former President Lungu who passed away on June 5th, 2025, in South Africa.

ZANIS reports that the Minister also conveyed a message of special thanks from President Hakainde Hichilema, to his South Africa counterpart President, Cyril Ramaphosa for the hospitality and solidarity during the mourning time.

Mr Haimbe indicated that Zambia will officially request that the late President Lungu be accorded full military honours by the Government of South Africa upon the repatriation of his remains on June 18th, 2025.

“Zambia and South Africa share long standing relations and the ongoing cooperation in the current circumstance is testament to the strength of the friendship between the two nations,” the Minister underscored.

Mr Haimbe commended the South African authorities, particularly the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), for their unwavering support and close collaboration with the Zambian counterparts.

He further delivered condolences from President Hichilema to President Ramaphosa following the recent devastating floods that have led to the loss of lives and property in the Republic of South Africa.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Public Relations Officer, Eva Hatontola.