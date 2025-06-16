A female cyclist has died on the spot, in a Road Traffic accident (RTA) that resulted in her head being cut off.

And the driver of the motor vehicle involved in the accident died later in the night, while receiving treatment at Lumezi Mission Hospital.

The accident happened yesterday, June 15, at around 18:20 hours, along the Chipata-Lundazi Road, Eastern province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba has confirmed in a statement made available to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS).

“Involved was a Toyota Probox bearing registration number ARC 7256 which was extensively damaged. It was driven by Male Emmanuel Nkhata aged 22yrs of Chiswanyanga Village. He sustained a cut on the right hand, bruises on the back and a cut on the right side of the neck. He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at around 21:40hrs,” Mr Mweemba said.

He added that the female victim of the accident, Musonda Changwe, whose head has been detached from the body, was hit by the speeding Toyota Probox, as she was cycling in the same direction.

“The RTA happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle as a result of excessive speed, went off the road on the left side and hit a cyclist who was going in the same direction, and overturned in the process,” he explained.

The bodies have since been deposited in Lumezi district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.