Former Luapula Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Emmanuel Munsanje, says the late former 6th Republican President Edgar Lungu, will be remembered for infrastructure development under his administration.

Mr Munsanje noted that under the Patriotic Front (PF) party Government led by President Edgar Lungu, the country witnessed massive infrastructure development especially in the energy sector.

Mr Munsanje noted that in Luapula Province, President Lungu’s administration did a number of projects starting from improving the road network up to the energy sector where the province witnessed the upgrading of Musonda Hydro Power Station from 5MW to 10MW.

“During my time as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, we had challenges of electricity in the province, however, we had hope and indeed the upgrading of Musonda Hydro Power Station in 2020 was a momentous project for President Lungu’s administration,” he said.

Mr Munsanje has since appreciated the government under President Hakainde Hichilema for continuing in completing stalled projects under his predecessor.

“The current government is also doing fine building up from where the previous regime left it under President Lungu’s leadership, the current government has energy mix, for instance we have the Chisamba solar project and also the Mansa 50MW solar project,” he said.

Mr Munsanje stated that under the current administration they target to inject about 1000MW of solar energy into the National grid.

“By December we will have about 1000 Megawatts injected into the National grid, so, building up from where the predecessor left is actually happening because all the infrastructure development projects that stalled, the UPND government has picked them up and they are completing them,” he disclosed.