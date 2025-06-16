Mundubile Urges MPs to Prioritize Citizens Over Partisan Interests in Bill Debate

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile, has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to approach the ongoing legislative process surrounding the controversial constitutional reform bill with humility and a people-first mindset. He warned against viewing the bill through the narrow lens of personal education or party loyalty, urging lawmakers to reflect the will and concerns of the people they represent.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Mundubile stated that both ruling and opposition MPs have a duty that transcends political affiliation. “A Member of Parliament is a representative of the people, regardless of whether they belong to the opposition or the ruling party,” he emphasized. “This process should not be about how they personally feel or how academically capable they are. It must be about how the people feel.”

His comments come amid growing national debate over proposed amendments in the Bill, with critics accusing the government of rushing reforms without adequate public consultation. Mundubile’s remarks appeared aimed at reminding MPs that Parliament is not a platform for intellectual competition or political dominance, but a solemn space where the voices of ordinary Zambians should be amplified.

“We must remember that we sit in Parliament as delegates of our constituencies,” he continued. “It is not about us; it is about the Zambians who sent us here.”

The bill in question has already drawn criticism from civil society groups and legal experts, who have pointed out gaps in transparency and inclusivity in its drafting and submission process. With tensions rising, Mundubile’s statement adds to calls for a more cautious, consultative approach to constitutional amendments, one that centers national interest over party expediency.

The coming weeks will be crucial as the bill progresses through parliamentary scrutiny. Observers say the attitude of MPs, whether they prioritize public sentiment or political allegiance, will be a key test of Zambia’s democratic maturity.