The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has expressed its sorrow at the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died on 5th June 2025 in South Africa. The Association stated that it joins the rest of the nation in mourning the late former Head of State.

According to a statement issued by LAZ, the President of the Association, accompanied by Council Members, visited Belvedere Lodge in Lusaka on 11th June 2025 to pay their respects and sign the book of condolences.

The Association said Dr. Lungu was a senior member of the legal profession who had been entrusted with the highest responsibility in the country as President of the Republic of Zambia. LAZ emphasized that the late Dr. Lungu was no longer an ordinary citizen and deserved to be honoured with a full state funeral.

LAZ observed that there is no existing legislation to guide the country in balancing private family interests with national protocol in such situations. However, it argued that in the absence of such legislation, the status of Dr. Lungu as a former Head of State warranted the highest honour that the country could bestow. The Association referred to judicial comments made in the case The People v. The Secretary to the Cabinet, Ex Parte Kaweche Kaunda, 2021/HP/0768, where the court reportedly observed that a former President is not an ordinary person and is therefore entitled to a state funeral.

LAZ further stated that while the family of the late President is a key stakeholder in the funeral arrangements and their concerns must be respected, the State also has an essential role to play. It noted that the citizens of Zambia have a legitimate interest in mourning and honouring a former Head of State, and that such moments call for national unity.

The Association urged the family of the late Dr. Lungu to allow the State funeral protocol to take its full course. It said that President Hakainde Hichilema, in whom executive power is vested, should be permitted to oversee the funeral arrangements on behalf of all citizens. LAZ added that, under the Constitution, only the President has the authority to confer the nation’s highest honours.

Additionally, LAZ called on the Government to enact legislation that clearly outlines procedures for state funerals, noting that the current situation had exposed gaps in the legal framework. It said that such legislation would help the nation manage similar situations more effectively in the future.

The Association indicated that its statement was being issued in the public interest and in accordance with its mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, Chapter 31 of the Laws of Zambia.