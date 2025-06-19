A witchdoctor of Kwinjili village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s chiefdom in Sinda district, Eastern Province has defiled two minors of the same family aged between 13 and 15, on June 13 and 14, 2025.

Yona Phiri, an adult of unknown age, believed to be a witchdoctor, is alleged to have defiled the 13 year old girl on the June 13, between 18 and 22:00 hours.

And the following day on June14th, the suspect is believed to have defiled a 15 year old girl who is the elder sister to the first victim, between 18:00 and 22:00hours.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba, says the matter was reported on June 16, 2025 around 19:36 hours by the father of the two minors, Daniel Banda aged 55 of Khondwelani village, of Chief Kathumba’s chiefdom in Sinda district.

Mr Mweemba said both victims sustained painful injuries on their private parts and police medical reports were issued to the minors.

He said dockets of the case have been opened and a manhunt to apprehend the suspect has been launched.

The Police Commanding Officer said more details will be availed to members of the public once the suspect is apprehended.