The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) strongly condemns the actions of individuals or groups who are allegedly withholding the body of the late Edgar Lungu, an act which has delayed national mourning and likely to disrupt the planned official burial.

It is clear from the foregoing that there is a deliberate and calculated intention to embarrass the Head of State, undermine the authority of the Government, and sow confusion across the country. These actions represent a serious threat to national unity and order during a critical period of mourning.

We believe this is not merely an act of defiance, but a treasonous attempt to usurp state power through indirect incitement and the encouragement of public unrest. Such behavior is tantamount to sedition and must not be tolerated.

The RPP is calling for the immediate arrest of all those involved in this disgraceful and dangerous act. Their actions are alarming the nation, creating discontent, and fuelling speculation, all while the country is in a period of grief and reflection.

Furthermore, the economic consequences of this unnecessary turmoil during national mourning have been significant.

We also view this as a deliberate act of sabotage, intended to disrupt the work of the government and create uncertainty in its operations. These are not mere political disagreements; these are actions designed to destabilize our country.

The RPP stands firmly with the rule of law and calls upon the relevant authorities to act decisively. The peace, dignity, and order of the Republic must be preserved.

Issued by:

Simangile Magodi

RPP National Women Secretary, Simangele Magodi