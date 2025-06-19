Zambia has concluded its purchase of the 650, 000 metric tonnes of maize from Tanzania.

The initiative was a government to government agreement aimed at mitigating effects of the Elnino-induced drought that impacted Zambia last year.

A Zambian delegation yesterday witnessed the shipment of the final consignment of the 195,000 metric tonnes of maize from Tanzania, to mark the end of the agreement.

The delegation, which included senior officials from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), Ministry of Agriculture, and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), observed the final dispatch in Sumbawanga, in Western Tanzania.

FRA Executive Director, Justine Chuunka, confirmed that the entire maize consignment procured under the emergency agreement has now been accounted for.

He expressed gratitude to Tanzania’s National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) for successfully fulfilling Zambia’s order.

“We are witnessing the final upliftment of the final government to government maize procurement. As you know, last year, the Zambian government declared drought and this prompted emergency procurement of maize from Tanzania to prevent hunger,” Mr Chuunka said.

He confirmed that all quantities of maize that was uplifted from Tanzania has been received and have been reconciled with Tanzania’s National Food Reserve Agency (NRFA).

DMMU Director of Emergency Operations, Amos Mumba, stated that the maize is expected to arrive in Zambia within two weeks, and will be distributed to the most affected regions.

He acknowledged that while logistical challenges were encountered in transporting the large consignment, all issues were successfully resolved.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture Director of Agribusiness and Marketing, Peter Zulu, praised the collaborative efforts between FRA Zambia, NFRA Tanzania, and DMMU, and described the operation as a successful execution of the government’s directive to cushion citizens from the harsh effects of last year’s drought.

“The maize purchase agreement was coordinated so well that today we are witnessing the last consignment,” Mr Zulu said.

The El Niño weather patterns, which disrupted rainfall activities in the country last year, severely affected agricultural productivity.