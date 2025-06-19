Church Appeals for Healing and Unity Amid Ongoing Lungu Funeral Dispute

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has broken its silence on the impasse surrounding the funeral of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, urging both the government and the Lungu family to put aside their differences in the interest of national unity and healing.

Speaking at a media briefing, the CCZ expressed deep concern over the prolonged uncertainty around the late president’s burial, which was initially scheduled for June 18 but has since been postponed following a breakdown in communication between the State and the family.

“This state of uncertainty is affecting the general functioning of the nation which remains in mourning,” the council noted. “We urge both parties to find common ground in the spirit of mutual respect.”

The Church emphasized that the late President Lungu served the country and deserves a dignified and nationally coordinated send-off. “The grief experienced by the family is shared by the entire nation. This is not a private loss it is a national one,” the Church said, calling for the burial to be free of contention and mockery.

The CCZ also condemned the rise of insensitive public commentary and online ridicule, warning Zambians not to turn a solemn period into an arena for jokes. Citing Ecclesiastes 4, the Church reminded the public that this is “a time for mourning, not for firing savours at each other or making fun.”

Addressing concerns about its silence, the Church clarified that it has been active both publicly and behind the scenes, offering conciliatory counsel to both the Lungu family and government officials.

“There are respected clergy working to facilitate dialogue. Mediation is ongoing, even if not every pastor is on the front line,” the statement said.

Responding to questions on whether the Church felt undermined, the CCZ explained that counseling is a delicate process, and the decision ultimately lies with those being counseled. “The Church is not being undermined—we are doing our part, and we remain hopeful that a compromise will be reached.”

The council did, however, caution against the confusion caused by conflicting press statements and information leaks. It praised the UPND Secretary General’s recent directive for party members to refrain from unauthorized public commentary and encouraged both government and the Lungu family to speak only through designated representatives.

“We all come from African families. There is always a family spokesperson. Let’s maintain that culture and avoid unnecessary agitation,” the CCZ advised.

The Church concluded its appeal with a heartfelt message: “The Lungu family needs healing. The government needs healing. Zambia as a nation needs healing. May God grant us peace and help us remain anchored in our national values of unity, love, and harmony.”

As the standoff over the late president’s final rites continues, the Church has positioned itself as a moral anchor, calling for restraint, dialogue, and dignity at a time when the country needs it most.