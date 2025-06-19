Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane is leading the Zambian delegation to attend the high-level meeting on the Lobito Corridor project in Rome, Italy, scheduled to take place on June 20th, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Zambian Embassy in Rome, Italy, Dr Musokotwane who arrived in Rome today, will represent President Hakainde Hichilema at a high-level meeting on the Mattei Plan and European Union (EU) Global Gateway, a common effort with the African continent.

The statement read in part that, Dr Musokotwane and delegation are expected to meet Italy’s Prime Minister, Ms Giorgia and European Commission President Ms Ursula Von Der Leyen to discuss the Lobito Corridor project.

The statement indicated that the Lobito Corridor represents one of the major projects in which the Italian Government and EU through the Mattei Plan and EU Global Gateway, respectively collaborate on one of the largest regional projects in the context of the G-7 infrastructure initiatives, in support of Africa.

“The delegation was received by Zambia’s Ambassador to Italy, Patricia Chisanga who appreciated the government’s representation at the meeting,” the statement read in part.

The statement indicated that the high-level meeting has attracted government representation from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and Tanzania which are parties to the Lobito Corridor project and organisations such as the African Union (AU), financial institutions, including the World Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation.

The High-level meeting is a culmination of a high-level ministerial technical meeting which was held in Rome on March 27th, 2025 and Zambia was represented by Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali.