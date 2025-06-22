President Hakainde Hichilema today confirmed Zambia’s unwavering commitment to laying former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to rest in his homeland, following a high-level courtesy visit by Mr. Ronald Ozzy Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

During the visit, Minister Lamola conveyed condolences from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa on the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President. The heartfelt message underscored the historical bonds and enduring solidarity between the two nations.

President Hichilema described the meeting as “meaningful and respectful,” noting that both sides had a frank discussion about the burial arrangements. “We reaffirmed our firm position that His Excellency Mr. Lungu should be laid to rest in his homeland, the Republic of Zambia,” he said in an official statement.

The President extended his deepest appreciation to the Government of South Africa for the care provided to President Lungu during his period of illness. He also issued a formal apology to the South African National Defence Force for the unforeseen challenges that delayed the repatriation of the late President’s remains on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.