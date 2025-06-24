The Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST) wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders that the Government of the Republic of Zambia has released Thirty Million Kwacha (K30,000,000) to facilitate the payment of retirees.

This disbursement represents the second phase of payments aimed at clearing outstanding dues to our former employees. Payments will be made in the order of first to retire, first to be paid, ensuring a transparent and equitable process.

ZAMPOST extends its deep appreciation to the Government for this timely release of funds, which reflects its commitment to the welfare of retired public servants. We also convey our heartfelt gratitude to our retirees for their unwavering dedication and service to the nation, and for their patience as we continue to address this important matter.

ZAMPOST remains committed to keeping all stakeholders informed and will provide further updates as additional payments are made.

Issued by:

Mthandazo Masango

Public Relations Manager