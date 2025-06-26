President Hichilema has guided the Minister of Justice, Hon Princess Kaune MP in consultation with Parliament, to defer the ongoing process on Bill No.7 of 2025 to allow for more consultations with the Zambian people.This decision underscores the governments commitment to fostering a participatory and consensus driven process in shaping transformative legislative reforms.

The guidance by the President follows further consultations with the Church , Church Mother Bodies, and over 30 civil society organisations,held at State House on Tuesday the 24th of June 2025,where diverse perspectives were shared. To ensure additional stakeholder input,the President has guided the Minister of Justice to work closely with the church,civil society and other stakeholders to review the currrent roadmap and proposed amendments. this is premised on the President’s duty to listen to the citizens.

Additionally, President Hichilema reaffirms the government’s commitment to reviewing the NGO Act and the NGO Bill to safeguard the independence and operations of non-governmental organisations.He underscores the critical role of a vibrant and autonomous civil society in strengthening Zambia’s democracy.

The government remains steadfast in its pursuit of reforms that reflect the aspirations of all Zambians.By prioritising dialogue and inclusivity,the government hopes the national conversation can now focus on the substance of the proposed amendments , ensuring they delivery meaninful change for the nation.

Issued by Clayson Hamsaka

Chief communications Specialist State House